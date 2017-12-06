‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Brady Demands To See Theo, Begins Destroying Claire’s Life

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, December 7 reveal Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will go to the hospital and make demands. She wants to see her comatose friend, Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). At the same time, she is beginning to implement her plans to destroy Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

When Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) came back to Salem, they ran into Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). At Brady’s Pub, the couple told Hope about trying to visit Theo in the hospital. However, they were not given permission to see the mayor’s comatose son.

However, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Ciara Brady isn’t going to take no for an answer. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, it is revealed that she goes back to the hospital. Marching in with determination and an attitude, she starts making demands to see the shooting victim.

Ciara is definitely not the same girl that the Salemites remember. She is furious, bitter, and determined to get revenge. She puts all of the blame for everything on Claire, including Theo being in a coma. In her mind, Claire indirectly caused the shooting by tampering with the letters. It resulted in Theo never knowing how Ciara felt, then she decided to leave town. It’s a stretch to blame Claire for the shooting, but Ciara is a scorned woman. She can only see red right now and is only interested in getting vengeance, SoapCentral teased.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Ciara Brady will discover Tripp Dalton’s (Lucas Adams) feelings for Claire. She already accused her former friend of cheating on her comatose boyfriend. Of course, Tripp was only comforting her. However, Ciara is going to use every bit of information to make Claire’s life miserable, whether it’s true or not.

Ciara’s plan to take everything away from Claire just might work. When Theo wakes up, everyone is going to want to talk to him. Most will have questions about the night of the shooting. However, Ciara will have a different type of conversation. Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest she will tell Theo that Tripp and Claire are having an affair. What is interesting about this is that she has no clue that Theo is already jealous and suspicious of Tripp.

Don’t expect the revenge to stop with the cheating accusations. Ciara is out for blood, and she won’t stop until Claire is miserable. Taking Theo away won’t be enough for her. She is going to want her entire life ruined and will stop at night to accomplish that goal. However, will she go too far?

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.