‘Star Wars’: A Galactic Spectacular Returning For Double Fireworks at Disney’s Hollywood Studios This Month

Walt Disney World is known for its fireworks and other nighttime spectaculars, but they are going all out this Christmas season. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is running the Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam! holiday fireworks nightly through the season, but the last two weeks of the year will give guests even more. Not only will they be able to enjoy holiday fireworks, but Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular will also take place to give guests double the explosions each evening.

On Friday, December 15, Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi will be released in theaters, and Disney doesn’t want its guests to go without even more of the Force. The official website of Walt Disney World reveals that there are now showtimes for Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular beginning on that same evening.

Each night throughout the rest of the year, guests will be able to enjoy both the holiday and Star Wars fireworks at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The only exception will be on December 16 when there will be a special hard ticket event and fireworks will only be available for those who purchased entry.

If you’re looking for the place to be each evening at Walt Disney World through the rest of December, it is Hollywood Studios.

By looking at the official schedule of operating hours, guests will be able to enjoy both of the fireworks spectaculars each night. Most of the time, Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam! will take place first at 6:30 p.m., with Star Wars taking place later in the evening, at 9 p.m.

That schedule does change, though, so, always keep track of the entertainment times.

As if that wasn’t enough, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will also have Fantasmic! taking place each evening along with Disney Movie Magic too, but that isn’t all. Sunset Seasons Greetings, the brand new holiday fun for this year, will also continue throughout each evening until the end of 2017 as well.

While there is plenty to do around Walt Disney World, some feel as if things had been lacking during the holiday season. Of course, there is Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom, but other parks didn’t appear to have as much. Now, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the place to be with all the Christmas happenings it has taking place, and the return of Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular later this month makes it a must-visit.