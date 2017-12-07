‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Begs Jason, Drew Curses Andre, Carly Wants Stone Cold To Have Everything

General Hospital hospital spoilers tease that there will be some awkward moments right after Billy Miller’s character learned he was the twin and not the real Jason. Drew got thrown in jail, and Sam needs to find a way to help him get out. The Corinthos household might have the key to unlocking Drew’s past, and it might involve Oscar.

Awkward Request

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sam will ask for help from an unlikely person. In the wake of the identity reveal for the twins, Drew got locked up. He doesn’t even remember what he did wrong, but he had no choice but to comply. Sam, who promised to stay by Drew’s side, will seek out Jason (Steve Burton) and ask for his assistance. Jason might have missed the last five years, but he might still know people who can help Drew out of his current situation.

Asking for help from the real Jason may seem too much, but Sam is willing to try anything. Dream team fans will have so much to look forward to as the story unfolds. Needless to say, Jason can’t be blamed entirely for stealing someone’s identity. Andre confessed his memory has been tampered with, and he was as much as a victim as Jason.

Drew's in hot water… for something he doesn't remember doing. Tune into a brand-new #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/i3PDh5vcZu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 6, 2017

Carly on a Mission

General Hospital spoilers suggest Sonny will try to follow several trails to uncover the truth. He might have chosen the real Jason Morgan over the man who took over Stone Cold’s shoes for a few years and convinced Carly to do the same, but his wife wants more than just reclaiming Jason’s identity. General Hospital spoilers tease that Carly will be on a mission to give Jason everything back including his family. Spoilers hint the DNA test between Oscar and Drew might play a crucial role in her next mission.

Sonny will have questions of his own, and General Hospital spoilers from Soap Hub suggest he wants to know why Josslyn and Oscar were sneaking out of the house on Thanksgiving.

Time for Truth

While on lockup, Drew will have a face-to-face confrontation with Andre. He will have so much to say to the doctor who subjected him to such a cruel fate. Since their cells are conveniently close, General Hospital spoilers tease that Andre has no choice but to listen to what Drew has to say.