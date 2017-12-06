Lady Amelia Windsor Steals Spotlight From Meghan Markle, Pippa Middleton And Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle, Pippa Middleton, and Kate Middleton have all had their moments in the limelight, but it looks like there is yet another figure that is grabbing the public’s attention. Lady Amelia Windsor is quickly rising as a beauty in the midst of fierce competition. Unlike Pippa, Kate, and Meghan, Lady Amelia has also captured the attention of haute couture fashion houses, who want her royal stamp of approval.

The 22-year-old granddaughter of Duke of Kent has been called “Britain’s most beautiful royal” and has been quickly gaining attention amongst the royal family followers. She calls herself “Mel Windsor” and has 22,700 followers on Instagram.

She made it clear that she is ready to take the spotlight at this year’s British Fashion Awards, dominating the red carpet “in a see-through lace gown with only a pair of nipple pasties to preserve her modesty,” according to the Daily Mail. Earlier this year, she also walked the Dolce & Gabbana show and is currently a model signed with Storm Management.

Many experts in the field of PR and fashion seem to think that Lady Amelia Windsor has what it takes to get even more global attention than Meghan Markle, Pippa Middleton, and Kate Middleton.

Che fortuna! Such an honour to open the show @dolcegabbana ⭐️????⭐️ A post shared by Mel Windsor (@amelwindsor) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

“The value of being both a royal family member and seen to be engaging with social media, allows Lady Amelia to deliver an experience unlike most other celebrities can offer,” Chris Ogle of Flow Digital said to the Daily Mail. “Should a large brand be able to befriend Lady Amelia, then she would likely deliver as much if not more value than just paying for the privilege.”

Check out Mel Windsor’s show-stopping dress at the British Fashion Awards.

To be quite sheer. ????An insane amount of fashion legends gracing the stage in one night ???? @dior @diormakeup @jimmychoo ???? A post shared by Mel Windsor (@amelwindsor) on Dec 5, 2017 at 7:33am PST

Meghan Markle, Pippa Middleton, and Kate Middleton are tough competitions for Lady Amelia Warner. The 36-year-old American actress recently got engaged to Prince Harry and announced that the royal wedding will take place this coming summer. The 34-year-old British socialite has started making public appearances endorsing various charitable causes, which also put her in headlines. Duchess of Cambridge also has a lot happening in her life, as she is pregnant with Prince William’s third child and is expected to give birth in 2018.

Lady Amelia Warner is currently 36th in line to the British throne.