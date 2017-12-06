Leah Messer Cheating Scandal Surfaces Again: Did She Cheat On Jeremy?

Leah Messer admitted that she had cheated on Corey Simms on a previous season of Teen Mom 2. She admitted that before their wedding, she had hooked up with ex-boyfriend Robbie. She had often talked about how Robbie had always been her love interest, and she had only hooked up with Corey in the heat of the moment in a pickup truck. She hooked up with him when she was angry with Robbie and got pregnant with the twins. But perhaps she was still hooked on Robbie, as she slept with him prior to her getting married to Corey. Many felt that she should have learned her lesson, but it is possible that she didn’t.

According to a new Instagram post, Leah Messer has been accused of cheating on Jeremy as well. This is something fans claim has been brought up in the past, but it is an interesting time for this to resurface. Perhaps it is surfacing now because the two discussed the possibility of getting back together on this past season of Teen Mom 2. Jeremy said the conversation was awkward, and he may not be willing to jump back into a relationship if he’s struggling with trust issues.

“I definitely missed something. I knew she cheated on Corey with Robbie but had no idea that she cheated on Jeremy too!!!!!” one person wrote on Leah Messer’s Instagram post, where she shared a photo of herself.

Another person added, “Yup. It was on the reunion show a couple years ago. That’s why Miranda and her had a falling out. Miranda is a stronger woman than me. I would have kicked Corey to the curb… cheating on me with that woman? It was the show that she yelled monkey. Because her therapist told her to say that when the conversation got uncomfortable. So when it came down to her cheating.. again, she screamed her safe word.”

It sounds like fans are referring to an older incident that happened around the time she was divorcing Jeremy. On Teen Mom 2 and through interviews, Jeremy has revealed that he divorced Leah because she was no longer the same person that he had married. This was at a time when she was battling depression and anxiety. It’s uncertain when the supposed affair took place, but fans are convinced she cheated on Jeremy with Corey Simms. While she did yell “monkey” during a reunion special as her safe word, she never admitted to cheating on Jeremy with her ex-husband. It will be interesting to see if this is being brought up now because it is important for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

Leah Messer may be filming the newest season of Teen Mom 2, which is expected to air on MTV next year. No word on whether she and Jeremy are closer to working things out as they discussed on the reunion special.