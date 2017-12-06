‘Kevin Can Wait’ Christmas: The Gables (And Vanessa) Are Home For The Holidays

Kevin Can Wait’s Gable family is about to celebrate their first Christmas without Donna. While the Gable matriarch (played by Erinn Hayes) is no longer on the show, widower Kevin’s (Kevin James) new business partner, Vanessa Cellucci (Leah Remini) is—and she’s celebrating the holidays with the family on what is presumed to be their first Christmas without their mom.

But if you’re expecting a weepy, flashback-filled in-memoriam to dearly departed Donna, think again. According to a synopsis posted by the Futon Critic, the Kevin Can Wait Season 2 Christmas episode, titled “The Might’ve Before Christmas,” will feature the surviving Gables gathered around the Christmas tree as they reminisce about Kevin and Vanessa’s first patrol together.

One year ago, Kevin Can Wait’s first season included the Christmas episode, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas…Maybe,” which had a list-making Donna on a mission to create the perfect Christmas for her family—right down to a made-from-scratch gingerbread house. Who knew it would be her last holiday season with her family?

Enter Vanessa, who’s been spending plenty of time on the Gables’ turf in the months since Donna’s death. Kevin Can Wait fans love flashback scenes, so it is great news that we’ll get to see old school Kevin and Vanessa in their early days as police partners in “The Might’ve Before Christmas” episode.

JoJo Whilden / CBS

Of course, flashbacks or not, Kevin James and Leah Remini know how to pull off a holiday episode. The duo’s previous CBS sitcom, The King of Queens, ran for nine seasons and it was loaded with holiday-themed scenes in seven Christmas episodes with titles like “Noel Cowards,” “Net Profits,” “Better Camera,” “Mentalo Case,” “Santa Claustrophobia,” “Silent Mite” and Baker’s Doesn’t.”

You can see Kevin James and Leah Remini celebrating a Christmas past in the King of Queens clip below.

Meanwhile, Kevin Can Wait fans have already been given an early Christmas present. Deadline reported that the Kevin James comedy has received an expanded episode order from CBS, with the network upping the Season 2 episode tally from 22 to 24 episodes.

The Kevin Can Wait episode “The Might’ve Before Christmas” airs Monday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.