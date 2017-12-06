‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Tries To Help JJ Cope With His Guilt, But Will He Be Too Late?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will continue to have overwhelming guilt. His loved ones are concerned about him, especially since he seems to be withdrawing. He even broke up with Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Next week, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is going to try to help the young man. However, it might already be too late.

On December 12, Eric will have a talk with JJ, the TV Water Cooler reported. He hopes he can help the suspended detective deal with his guilt in a healthier way.

The former priest does understand what JJ is going through. He went to prison for killing his best friend, Daniel Jonas (formerly Shawn Christian) while driving drunk. Eric knows exactly what it’s like to have guilt take over his life. He also understands the steps to forgive oneself, which is something that JJ needs to do.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that while Eric’s intentions are good, he might not be able to help JJ. He is so consumed with guilt over shooting Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) that he will take drastic measures. Unable to live with what he has done, it is teased that JJ tries to commit suicide during the Christmas holiday. He simply can’t take the self-hatred anymore.

The more that JJ isolates himself, the worse his guilt will get. It is understandable that he feels this way. He did make a horrible mistake that nearly took the life of an innocent boy. However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers hint Theo will eventually wake up from his coma and recover.

Unfortunately, there are some who refuse to forgive JJ for what he has done. Abe Carver (James Reynolds) has made it his mission to get justice for his son. This just complicates matters and makes JJ’s self-loathing even worse. It seems that JJ won’t forgive himself until after his suicide attempt.

There are rumors that his dead father, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) could appear to “talk” to JJ. There are also clues that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) might be part of the suicide scene and could be the one to save his life.

JJ won’t be able to start making amends and moving forward until he forgives himself. However, that won’t happen until after he nearly loses his life. Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest it will not only open his own eyes, but Abe’s as well. Some fans speculate that the suicide attempt will jolt the mayor, making him realize that his quest for revenge may have gone too far.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.