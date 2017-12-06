Lala Kent Talks Lip Gloss Line: Did ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Name A Shade After Her Boyfriend ‘Randy’?

On Monday, December 4, Lala Kent released her new line of lip glosses, one of which appears to be named after her rumored boyfriend, Randall Emmett.

While her co-stars celebrated the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Lala Kent was focused on her new line of beauty products, which currently includes six different shades of lip glosses.

“I’ve had all hands and feet in everything, from the photos, to picking the colors, to the packaging, all of it,” Lala Kent revealed to Us Weekly magazine of her lip gloss line, Give Them Lala.

As for the names of each of the six shades, many of them appear to be inspired by her time on Vanderpump Rules. As she explained, one of the colors is named James, for James Kennedy, and others include Mistress, The Affair, and Randy, which seem to be a nod to rumors claiming she began dating movie producer Randall Emmett prior to his split from former wife Ambyr Childers, the mother of his two children.

Speaking of Randy, specifically, Lala Kent said the lip gloss shade was named after someone special but didn’t reveal the person’s full name. As for Mistress and The Affair, Kent said she was poking fun at Vanderpump Rules Season 5.

Lala Kent also told the magazine that while she is convinced her current boyfriend is “the one,” she and her man are in no rush to settle down and have children. Although Kent is rumored to be engaged and has been sporting a ring on her left hand for the past several weeks, she told Us Weekly magazine that she isn’t getting married quite yet.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have not yet gone public with their rumored romance but in recent weeks, they have been known to be in the same place at the same time, at least according to their Instagram pages.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

Give Them Lala beauty is currently available online. Each lip gloss shade is $16.