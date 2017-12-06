Maci Bookout Calls Out Victim Label In Passive Aggressive Tweet: Referring To Mackenzie?

Maci Bookout has defended herself plenty over the past couple of weeks, as fans are learning the details about Ryan Edwards’ time in rehab for his drug addiction. On the previous season of Teen Mom OG, Maci learned that Ryan had been struggling with a drug addiction and while she didn’t tell fans the entire truth, she did share how she tried to get professional help to deal with the issue. Ryan’s new wife Mackenzie wasn’t too happy about the way Ryan’s drug use was featured on the show and she let Maci know during the Teen Mom OG reunion special. But perhaps Mackenzie’s behavior hasn’t been the best after Ryan’s 21-day stay in rehab.

According to a new tweet, Maci Bookout is now sharing with the world that perhaps someone is using the victim label. While she doesn’t use any names, she does make a comment on her friend Raj’s tweet about someone playing the victim. To his tweet, Maci simply replied, “Mic drop,” as if he captured everything she wanted to say herself. Perhaps her fans knew exactly what she was talking about because it didn’t take long for them to point out how Ryan and Mackenzie weren’t exactly taking responsibility for how serious the situation was.

Some of Maci’s followers quickly pointed to the fact that Ryan only stayed in rehab for 21 days when many thought he should have completed the 30 days. Mackenzie was excited to go pick him up, and she didn’t encourage him to stay another nine days to complete the program. In addition, some people pointed to the fact that Ryan and Mackenzie were drinking shortly after he returned home from rehab and pointed to the fact that no one really seemed to care or point it out. Fans believed that perhaps he didn’t learn much in rehab after all. Another victim issue that may be linked to her tweet is the fact that Maci wants Ryan to stay clean, but he claimed that there was no aftercare program for him and it was up to him to stay sober. Maybe Bookout won’t be as supportive of him relapsing.

Maci Bookout returns next Monday for another episode of Teen Mom OG on MTV.