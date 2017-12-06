New ‘Curse Of Osiris’ Exotic Weapon Is Wrecking ‘Destiny 2’ PVP

The Destiny franchise has seen its share of overpowered weapons. However, the release the Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris expansion released Tuesday to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC came with a Crucible-wrecking Exotic weapon that is reminiscent of how the Vex Mythoclast dominated PVP in the original game when it was added.

The Prometheus Lens Exotic Trace Rifle is meant to be the solar-powered cousin to the Coldheart. The “Prismatic Inferno” intrinsic perk allows the rifle to fire a beam of damaging solar energy that grows while the weapon continues to fire. This is not all that different from the Coldheart, which also increases damage over time, but there appears to be something broken to allow Prometheus Lens to do far more damage in a shorter period of time.

A YouTube video from The Destiny Fun Police, as well as a Twitch clip from iBLINKtv, demonstrate the insanely short time to kill of the Prometheus Lens compared to other weapons in Destiny 2. Landing solid shots against opponents in the Crucible with most non-heavy weapons takes more than a second or two to earn a kill. However, the new Exotic Trace Rifle can melt an opponent in less than a second, and that includes those with an active Super ability.

A separate video shared by djbumbaa demonstrates going against a full Crucible team wielding the Prometheus Lens can turn into a complete disaster. Players getting hit by two or more of the Trace Rifle die almost instantaneously with no chance to fight back.

Bungie/Activision

Bungie now faces an issue, as the knowledge of just how powerful the Prometheus Lens is in Destiny 2 is quickly becoming known in the community. The damage output of the weapon appears to be broken, as one would expect it to perform similarly to the Coldheart Unfortunately, that appears to be broken at the moment, making the weapon insanely over-powered.

Community Manager David “Deej” Dague posted a note to Twitter stating the Prometheus Lens is bugged. However, Bungie does not plan to address any possible solutions or timelines until the This Week at Bungie blog to be published on Thursday.

Destiny 2 Trials of the Nine players who do not have Prometheus Lens will find themselves at a distinct disadvantage during the weekly competitive event. Will Bungie be able to release a hotfix in time to reduce the damage of the Exotic Trace Rifle before Trials hits on Friday? Will they delay the weekly competitive Crucible event if they can’t?