Khloe & Kim Kardashian Slam Mom Kris Jenner As A ‘Scam Artist’ & A ‘Liar’

Kim Kardashian and little sister Khloe Kardashian are lashing out at mom Kris Jenner and even calling the Kardashian matriarch a liar and a “scam artist” following a whole lot of recent family drama. The sisters teamed-up against their mom in a new clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians where they called out Kris for lying and “manipulating” them.

The twosome clearly weren’t impressed by their mom’s actions in the new sneak peek of the family’s long-running reality show obtained by Entertainment Tonight, as they verbally blasted Kris and even threw two cakes at her face after claiming that she’d been “manipulating” them to get presents.

The drama all went down after Khloe – who’s currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson – and Kim, found out that Kris had been lying to them in attempt to get her kids to buy her various gifts by pretending their other siblings had been purchasing various different items for her.

After Jenner claimed that her youngest daughter Kylie – who’s also reportedly pregnant with her first child but is yet to officially confirm the news – had bought her an expensive toaster only for the 20-year-old to deny it, the two lashed out at their mom for lying to them.

“You’ve been manipulating all of us and using your daughters to buy you s**t!” Khloe told Kris in the sneak peek of the new episode of the E! reality show. “Are you crazy?!”

Kim then chimed in and mirrored Khloe’s anger towards the Kardashian matriarch.

Kim told Jenner in the teaser, “You’re teaching us bribing, lying, scamming,” to which she responded by calling those skills “life lessons” they should both remember.

The two then joined forces to smash the two cakes in the face of their mom in the KUWTK clip, which had the words “Sweet Revenge” and “How Does Payback Taste?” written across the top.

Happy Mother's Day to the Queen! The boss! The legend that is…. Kris Jenner A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 14, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

After hitting Jenner in the face with the desserts, Khloe can then be seen telling the Kardashian matriarch, “You’re a scam artist,” as she walked away.

But despite all the harsh words the family members exchanged, it seems like the latest drama was all in good fun between the family members, though the Kardashians are certainly no stranger to a family feud.

Just last week, Radar Online alleged that Kim and big sister Kourtney Kardashian are supposedly not exactly seeing eye to eye right now. An insider revealed to the outlet that Kim supposedly believes her big sister is “jealous” of her.

After alleging that Kourtney had been “stealing” a number of Kim’s inner circle, including her friends and make-up artist, the insider claimed that Kanye West’s wife is “convinced it all boils down to Kourtney being jealous of her.”

The report came shortly after Kim slammed both Kourtney and Kris during the recent Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s Christmas special, scolding her sister and mom for copying her Holiday decor.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E! on Sunday nights at 9 p.m.