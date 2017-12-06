Stassi Schroeder Claims Jax Taylor Manipulated His Way Back Into Brittany Cartwright’s Life After Cheating

Stassi Schroeder is “disgusted” and “angry” after learning that Jax Taylor allegedly cheated on girlfriend Brittany Cartwright.

In a sneak peek at next week’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder is seen discussing the couple’s relationship with her co-star and former boss, Lisa Vanderpump, explaining that it was hard to hear the shocking news because Brittany Cartwright is such a “good girl.”

Lisa Vanderpump agrees that Brittany Cartwright didn’t deserve to reportedly be cheated on and asked Stassi Schroeder why she chose to stay in a relationship with Jax Taylor, despite the shocking claims made against him.

“He’s so good at being charismatic and manipulating women because he says exactly what women want to hear,” Stassi Schroeder explained, adding that she used to fall for Jax Taylor’s lies, as well.

As fans will recall, Stassi Schroeder was head over heels for Jax Taylor when Vanderpump Rules first aired in 2013, but ultimately, the couple parted ways after it was confirmed that he had cheated. Although Taylor attempted to reconcile with Schroeder after his infidelity, she would not take him back and later began dating her now-ex-boyfriend, Patrick Meagher.

As Stassi Schroeder also noted during her conversation with Lisa Vanderpump, she rekindled her romance with Patrick Meagher prior to the start of filming and was happy to be dating him again.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Mar 19, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright haven’t addressed the cheating scandal on Vanderpump Rules since they were seen dealing with the situation on Monday night, but as the new episodes of Season 6 continue to air, Taylor’s alleged affair with Faith Stowers is expected to be an ongoing topic. That said, Taylor and Cartwright are currently dating and recently discussed their future wedding.

During an interview with Life & Style magazine just weeks ago, Jax Taylor said that he often thinks about his future marriage to Brittany Cartwright, and she revealed that she wants to get married in Kentucky.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Kristen Doute, and Ariana Madix, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

A sneak peek at next week’s new episode can be seen below.