Joy-Anna Duggar Hid Baby Bump So Well In Latest Instagram Update That ‘Counting On’ Fans She Isn’t Pregnant

Joy-Anna Duggar is unlike the rest of the Duggar girls. Not only did she get married before she turned 20, but she also is being very private about her first pregnancy. Most of the Duggar kids grew up in the limelight, having lived with cameras around their house as TLC filmed 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On for the past few years. But it looks like Joy-Anna Duggar wants to keep her pregnancy to herself and her husband, Austin Forsyth, and keep Counting On fans guessing as to exactly how far along she is.

The 20-year-old Duggar and her 23-year-old husband announced that they are expecting their first baby just three months after their wedding. Usually, the Duggars share the baby news when they are past the first trimester to reduce the risk of announcing the pregnancy, only to miscarry the baby. The fans realized that Joy may have conceived right around her wedding date, which instantly fueled rumors for a “shotgun wedding.”

On top of that, her baby bump in the announcement video looked so big that the fans were doubting whether she was indeed just a couple of months along, some saying that she looked “four maybe five months along” and that there was a possibility that “[Joy-Anna Duggar] was expecting prior to marriage.”

Since then, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have not been giving many baby bump updates for their Instagram followers. Even in the latest photo they uploaded on their joint account, they hid her bump entirely.

Heading down to Mississippi for a wedding!✈️????????

In fact, they did such a good job of hiding her pregnancy that some fans are wondering if she is even expecting a child soon.

“[S]he doesn’t even look pregnant here,” one fan commented. “They are hiding something.”

“Why does it look like she isn’t pregnant?” A fan questioned.

Another quipped, “Shouldn’t be flying so late in your pregnancy.”

But the most avid fans of Joy and Austin seem to have kept track of the baby and most agree that she is “now 27 weeks pregnant” and that their first “baby is due early next year.”

Throughout the autumn and winter, Counting On fans have been asking the new couple to post more about their journey together as they prepare to welcome their first child into the world. In the past three months, Joy and Austin have posted a picture of her baby bump just twice.

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife

The fans were able to catch glimpses of her bump through other people’s Instagram. Check out Joy as the pregnant bridesmaid for Joe and Kendra’s wedding this fall.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth got married this past May in Arkansas.