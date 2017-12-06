‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ravi Joins The Dark Side, Ashley-Victoria Battle Over Him — Who Will Win?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is in for quite a shocker. Ravi (Abhi Sinha) has had the hots for Ashley since he first came to Genoa City, but Ashley is dragging her feet on making a commitment to the computer genius. He’s starting to feel like that Ashley is using him for sex, and he believes he deserves more than that. So, the stud decided to make a move and agreed to leave Jabot and join Newman Enterprises. It’s a move that will get under Ashley’s skin and will pit Ashley against Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

According to Soap Central, Ravi might as well leave Jabot to advance his career. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Newman can afford to pay him what he is worth and offered him a lucrative position. In Ravi’s mind, if Ashley still wants to fool around, they can still do that.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria may have something other than business on her mind regarding Ravi. She could feel attracted to him and want to explore thing with him. Victoria thinks if she lures him away from Ashley’s clutches, Newman will benefit from his experience and computer talent.

Ravi seems to enjoy the company of women that are older than him. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he doesn’t have a problem mixing business with pleasure either. With Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) patching things up and J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) only sticking around a few months, Victoria is looking to latch on to a new man and Ravi could be the perfect stud for her.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that when Ravi jumps ship to Newman Enterprise from Jabot, he will be joining the dark side. There are several risks involved working with the Newman, all of which Ashley will probably point out when she learns of Ravi’s betrayal.

Ashley will wonder how long it will take for Victor (Eric Braeden) or Victoria to ask Ravi to break the law. She considers they could convince him to tell them Jabot secrets. Needless to say, Ashley will want to have a serious talk with Ravi about his decision to work with NE.

It sounds like there’s a Newman versus Abbott battle brewing between Ashley and Victoria on The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.