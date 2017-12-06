‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy To Face Serious Backlash After Liam Discovers Her Cheating

Steffy’s guilt has been mounting, especially as Liam continues to prove his loyalty to her. However, it would be just a matter of time before Steffy’s betrayal is revealed to Liam. Will he be able to forgive his wife? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy is going to face a serious backlash once Liam finds out she slept with Bill.

While Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bill (Don Diamont) promised to keep their secret forever, we know it is not going to happen. Steffy is not handling her guilt very well, and she’s already on the verge of confessing to Liam (Scott Clifton). She is feeling distraught, and Liam thinks it was because of the kiss he and Sally (Courtney Hope) shared. As he feels responsible for his wife’s misery, he would try to provide her more love and reassurance, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

But how would he take it when he finds out that Steffy did a more horrible thing? He has been feeling guilty for that kiss with Sally, and yet his wife slept with his father. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that his feelings would radically shift when the truth comes out, and his emotions would take over him. Fans believe Steffy would not be able to get away with this mess easily. Her fear of Liam leaving her might just happen.

Sally still wants Liam, and when she discovers the rift in his marriage, she might take the opportunity. Liam would surely be vulnerable, and Sally would be there for him.

For now, Steffy will be able to keep her mouth shut. She does not have the heart to tell her apologetic husband about her infidelity. However, someone else might spill the beans. As Liam wonders what Bill has told Steffy that makes her feel miserable, he might try to get more information. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Quinn will accidentally mention to Liam that Steffy stayed at the Forrester guesthouse the night that they fought. He might put the clues together and realize that something did happen. It’s going to be a huge explosion when the secret is revealed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.