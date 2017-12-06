Pregnant Kate Middleton has solidified her position as a fashion icon for expecting mothers as she carries her maternity style graciously and effortlessly. The Duchess of Cambridge’s growing baby bump has been making an appearance in quite a lot of recent events, and Kate certainly knows well how to accentuate her changing body.

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined forces on Wednesday to attend the Children’s Global Media Summit in Manchester to show support for mental health awareness and services for kids. The event brings together delegates from over 30 countries around the globe to discuss how media and digital technology can effect children’s future and come up with solutions to make a more positive impact.

For the said event, Kate wore a £450 Elodie tunic dress from UK clothing brand Goat. The striking red color perfectly matches the festive season, as well as honors the club color of Manchester United F.C. Unlike her more figure-hugging maternity outfits, the straight cut tunic carefully camouflaged her pregnancy curves.

To combat the cold weather, Kate layered it up with a checkered coat from L.K. Bennett. The collarless long coat, which features a waist-cinching belt, retails at £495, the Daily Mail reports. To complete her look, Kate wore black stockings and black shoes.

The Duke of Cambridge, on the other hand, opted for a classic blue suit.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Children’s mental health is a cause close to William and Kate’s heart. At the event, the couple, who is expecting baby No. 3, participated in group discussions with children from Friars Primary School in Salford. Both William and Kate encouraged kids to open up about mental health and help spread awareness, People reports.

“People are so worried about what they say, they aren’t saying anything at all, and what we’ve found from speaking to people is it’s so good to have conversations,” Kate told a group of children.

In November, William unveiled the findings of his Task Force on the Prevention of Cyberbullying, an initiative through which he partnered with tech giants such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and more, to find ways to stop cyberbullying. Together, the Task Force aims to protect children and young people from exposure to cyberbullying.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Throughout the Children’s Global Media Summit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet with international delegates and discuss with local students. Kate Middleton is also expected to join a forum hosted by Sesame Street’s Workshop, which will particularly tackle kids and how they express issues relating to their emotional wellbeing.