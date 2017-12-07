Angelina Jolie Weight-Loss Rumors Soar: Does She Have Anorexia, Weigh Less Than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt At 78 Lbs?

Angelina Jolie has faced rumors for months about her weight loss in the wake of her split from Brad Pitt. At one point, Jolie was reported to be endangering her health by following a dangerous diet that consisted of cigarettes, coffee, wine, and expensive cheeses, as the Inquisitr reported. Angelina also has been rumored to live on just a few hundred calories a day, consisting primarily of hot water with lemon, grapefruit, and strawberries.

How Much Does Angelina Jolie Weigh?

With scrutiny over Jolie’s noticeable weight loss soaring, speculation has increased about how much Angelina actually weighs. Gossip Cop investigated a report from a tabloid magazine that claimed Jolie weighed in at 78 pounds, a shockingly low number compared to the size of one of her six children, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

The allegations pointed to Jolie’s split from Brad Pitt as sparking her weight loss.

“Angelina Jolie has been spiraling down a dark path of stress and starvation since her split from Brad Pitt last year. [She weighs] no more than 78 pounds.”

Quoting a doctor who did not treat Angelina, the magazine issued a warning about Jolie’s health. The doctor claimed that Jolie is “starving herself.”

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11, Weighs More Than Angelina Jolie, 42?

The publication also alleged that Angelina is struggling with anorexia, with the eating disorder allegedly contributing to her registering on the scale at less than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is 11-years-old. The physician (who has not treated Angelina Jolie) expressed concern about the toll that Jolie’s weight loss is taking on her health.

“Angie’s weight has plummeted to a dangerous new low. [Jolie is] burning her own muscles for fuel.”

As for whether Angelina will take steps to reverse her weight loss, an insider told the magazine that Jolie’s life has become so busy and “chaotic” that the busy actress has not been prioritizing planning nutritious meals for herself.

No, Angelina Jolie Does Not Weigh Less Than Shiloh https://t.co/gkjduTymDS — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) December 7, 2017

The source also alleged that Angelina’s days are so taken up with raising six children that she can’t spare the extra time needed to focus on improving her diet and health.

Brad Pitt Reportedly Intervenes To Try To Reverse Angelina Jolie’s Weight Loss

An insider told the tabloid magazine that Brad Pitt had become involved in Angelina’s allegedly health-endangering weight loss crisis. The source claimed that although Brad is still estranged from Jolie, Pitt attempted to intervene.

“[Angelina Jolie’s] estranged husband [Brad Pitt] is urging her to get help.”

But according to that insider, Brad could not persuade Angelina to make nutrition a “priority” in her life or to shift the focus to her health. The source described Jolie as taking pride in “being able to do it all.” However, Angelina is not “superhuman,” added the insider.

Claiming that Jolie’s efforts to boost her career while raising six kids has taken its toll “and it shows,” the source expressed hope that Angelina will prioritize her health.

Angelina Jolie Anorexia Rumors Spark Concern, But Her Inner Circle Reportedly Isn’t Worried About Weight

Responding to the rumors that Jolie has anorexia, the insider urged Jolie to care for herself in order to raise Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt without sacrificing her health.

“She needs to put her health first so she can be the kind of mom [her six kids] deserve.”

Investigating the report from the tabloid, Gossip Cop reported that Angelina Jolie is not suffering from anorexia. Although Jolie does have health concerns that she has discussed, a source close to Angelina said that the actress does not have an eating disorder despite the rumors.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11, reportedly weighs more than her mom Angelina Jolie, 42. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP Images

“While it’s true the actress has suffered from a few legitimate health issues in the past, the tabloids have repeatedly inflicted her with ailments that she simply doesn’t have,” pointed out Gossip Cop.

The magazine’s insider claimed that “everyone” who is close to Angelina is “concerned” about her weight loss. But a source close to Jolie told Gossip Cop that Jolie’s inner circle is not worried about her weight. In a recent interview, Angelina spoke out about her health, stating that she is “in charge” of her well-being and her life.

Did Brad Pitt Intervene Or Are Brad And Angelina Jolie Still Estranged?

As for the allegations that Pitt still cares for Angelina so much that he tried to intervene and get her to focus more on her health, Gossip Cop also investigated a report that their relationship has changed since Jolie filed for divorce.

Although it’s not known how Pitt feels about Jolie’s weight loss, an insider told Gossip Cop that Brad and Angelina are still estranged.

“They remain separated.”

Despite the tabloid’s insider claiming that Brad is worried about Angelina and attempted to get involved in persuading her to focus on her health, Gossip Cop’s source said that there is no sign that Pitt and Jolie have or will reconcile in the near future.