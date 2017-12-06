Kourtney Kardashian Is Dating, Opening A Restaurant With BF Younes Bendjima?

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are reportedly preparing to team up on a fun project.

As the 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians continues to air on the E! Network, the 38-year-old reality star and mother of three is reportedly hoping to help her boxer turned model boyfriend make some extra money by opening a new restaurant in Los Angeles.

On December 6, an insider told Radar Online that Kourtney Kardashian had allegedly contacted a realtor in the L.A. and requested that Younes Bendjima be taken to several area buildings where he could potentially open up a new restaurant.

“He was shown a possible location on Fairfax, mid-city, which he liked,” the insider said.

According to the report, Kourtney Kardashian and 24-year-old Younes Bendjima are reportedly planning to open a restaurant that will serve food from his native country, Algeria, and when it comes to drumming up business, Kardashian is allegedly prepared to get her sisters to help promote the business once it opens.

Kourtney Kardashian is known for her love of food and nutrition and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, reportedly has a father who was in the food business.

“Kourtney wants this guy to have a real business going instead of relying on just modeling,” explained the source.

Kourtney Kardashian is mom to three children, including seven-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were first seen spending time with one another at the end of last year after Kardashian’s rumored romance with Justin Bieber came to an end. However, according to Radar Online, they didn’t begin dating one another until May of this year.

Since their relationship began, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have spent tons of time with one another in Los Angeles and in Paris, France, where some of Bendjima’s family members reside. As for social media, the couple has posted images of one another on occasion but for the most part, they’ve been keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

