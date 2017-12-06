Bethenny Frankel Is Asking An Insane Amount Of Money For Her Rental Apartment

Bethenny Frankel is known as a professional powerhouse in New York, as she was able to build a massive brand from just an idea to create a low-calorie alcoholic drink. This journey was featured on The Real Housewives of New York, and after selling parts of her company for a reported $100 million, Frankel could do whatever she wanted. Over the past couple of years, she’s been caught up in a divorce from her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. When the divorce was finally over, she was able to sell the apartment they once shared and start over. She sold it on the first day it was on the market for the full asking price, and she quickly invested the money in another apartment.

It’s possible that Frankel is thinking about moving into this new large apartment because the apartment she has lived in while filming The Real Housewives of New York over the past year is now up for rent. According to a new Refinery29 report, Bethenny Frankel is now renting out her apartment, and fans now have a chance to live in the apartment that has been featured on the show. Plus, this was the apartment where Bethenny could find herself after her dramatic divorce from her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.

But before fans of Bethenny Frankel and The Real Housewives of New York get too excited, they should know that they will have to pay to get into this apartment. Bethenny is asking a whopping $13,000 per month to live in this luxurious apartment. She bought the apartment in 2014 but tried to sell it last year for $5.25 million. She had Fredrik Eklund help her out, and the two talked about price and decluttering the space on The Real Housewives of New York. Before moving into the place, Bethenny also did some renovations to the two-bedroom apartment that has been the home for her and Bryn for three years. It is possible that Frankel is getting Fredrik Eklund’s help in listing and renting this apartment. She may be moving into her new home shortly.

Bethenny Frankel could be filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of New York these days, as the new season is expected to premiere in the spring.