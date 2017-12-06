Impeachment Vote To Happen Wednesday: Democrats To Force Vote On Trump’s Future, But Some Say It’s Too Early

An impeachment vote against President Donald Trump will be held Wednesday, although the effort is likely to go nowhere, Newsweek is reporting.

Democrat Al Green of Texas said last week that he would bring articles of impeachment against the 45th president, although at the time it was unlikely that the Republican-controlled House of Representatives would ever allow a vote on the issue. Using procedural rules, however, Green is able to force a vote on the issue today.

“Impeachment is not about Democrats, that it’s not about Republicans… it is about democracy. It is about government of the people, by the people, for the people. I will tell them it is about the republic, it is about what (Benjamin) Franklin said, ‘We have a republic if we can keep it.'”

The vote is almost certainly doomed from the start. With the House controlled by Republicans, a majority vote to impeach is extremely unlikely. And even if Republicans do the unthinkable and vote to impeach, the effort faces even worse odds in the Senate. The Constitution requires the Senate to vote with a two-thirds majority to remove the president from office — something that has never happened in U.S. history, and something that is almost certainly not going to happen in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Trump impeachment vote will take place on Wednesday, Democrat Al Green vows https://t.co/A4vjb5WDbt pic.twitter.com/tgwQrWqcYE — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 5, 2017

In fact, Atlantic writer Peter Beinart suggests that an impeachment vote in the House would require the cooperation of every Democrat and 22 Republicans. To convict Trump in the Senate and remove him from office would require a “Yes” vote from every Democrat in the chamber, plus those of 15 Republicans.

Even Congressional Democrats believe that an impeachment vote is, at best, premature at this time. Although special counsel Robert Mueller has, as of this writing, issued several indictments against Trump associates, the president himself has remained untouched – for now.

Meanwhile, pundits continue to ponder whether or not Trump will ever be impeached at all.

Beinart, for example, says that there’s nothing Trump can do that will turn his supporters against him.

“The last six months have demonstrated that GOP voters will stick with Trump despite his lunacy, and punish those Republican politicians who do not.”

And in the U.K., where betting on the outcome of political events is both legal and popular, bettors are losing faith in the prospect of Trump being impeached, according to the Independent. Even though Mueller’s investigation continues to inch closer to the Oval Office, the odds of Trump being impeached, at least as far as the British and Irish betting public is concerned, are actually getting worse, not better.