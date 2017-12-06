New ‘PUBG’ Desert Map Layout Unveiled Along With New Vehicle And Weapons

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is still going through pre-release testing as players eagerly await the official launch of the battle royale shooter on PC and Xbox One. Developer Bluehole formally introduced the new desert map coming with 1.0 release by revealing the name, layout, and key points of interest.

The new desert map is called Miramar, and it stands in stark contrast to the existing Erangel map that PUBG fans have already spent hundreds of hours playing. It features unforgiving dusty terrain combined with fictionalized dense urban areas in what looks like it may be a fictionalized version of the Sonoran Desert in Mexico.

One of the more interesting aspects of the Miramar map is that is not completely surrounded by water. Only the southern and parts of the lower half of the eastern section of the map are bordered by water. The overhead shot of the map provided by Bluehole suggests large cliffs will keep PUBG players contained in the area.

Bluehole provided a description of a handful of the locations below, but there are some interesting points on the map not mentioned yet. For example, three small islands are situated off the eastern coast. The two largest have icons on them indicating buildings there, which may be tempting for players to parachute in here in the hope of getting easy loot, then swimming back to the mainland. Meanwhile, two larger islands are off the south coast and connected to the mainland and each other via bridges.

The overall topography of the map appears to be incredibly rugged with bumps, hills, and larger hills interrupted by relatively level ground in spots to hold towns and roads. While there is not an abundance of trees and grass to provide cover, PUBG players will have plenty to hide behind.

New Vehicle and Weapon

A new vehicle was also announced just for PUBG. This two-seater pickup truck screams off-roading in the desert, but most players are curious if anyone will be able to sit or stand in the bed. It would provide a fun but exposed vantage point when cruising through Miramar.

New vehicle coming soon. Exclusive to the desert map. #ThisIsBattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/iL2dn6qTdq — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) December 5, 2017

The southwest desert theme continues with a classic Wild West-style rifle called the Win94. This looks like a PUBG spin on the definitive Winchester lever-action rifle seen so often in movies. In fact, there is a Winchester model 9422, which appears to be what inspired Bluehole.

We're very happy to reveal another new weapon – Win94. It's a world spawn and a desert map exclusive. #ThisIsBattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/lfWInzCL7K — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) December 6, 2017

Miramar Location Descriptions

Here are the descriptions of some of the location on the Miramar map provided by Bluehole along with a gallery of other locations like a prison, docks, and more.

Los Leones

The largest city in the region, Los Leones features ample shopping, a skyline filled with new construction, and a glorious, golden-hued City Center. Players should secure high vantage points by exploring the numerous construction sites, and loot for gear in the cavernous abandoned commercial buildings.

El Pozo

El Pozo is a city known for its large industrial and entertainment districts. Players can test themselves against all comers in the Luchador Arena, put their motorcycle skills to the test In the death bowl, or hunt in the ruins of the long dead textile factories.

Monte Nuevo

Monte Nuevo is the picture of a town besieged. Ramshackle walls built to protect its residents now allow players ample cover to explore the well-stocked compound.

Valle del Mar

Valle del Mar is a colorful oceanside town bisected by the De Toro bridge. To the West of the bridge is a quaint school, and to the East, a beautiful church. The key to holding this town is bridge control, as it’s the only direct route between the mainland and the island.

La Cobreria

The shipping and transport capital of Miramar, La Cobrería’s most prominent feature is its enormous Rail Yard. Here, players will hunt and be hunted among the half-buried cargo of a long dead industry. Careful players should loot the schools and campuses that dot this town before attempting to hold the Yard.

San Martin

San Martín is located just west of Hacienda Del Patrón. Checkpoints and barriers have transformed this once-quiet small town into a war zone. Both sides of the town have overlooks, so careful players should scout first, before charging into town.

Pecado

Once a tourist destination featuring the largest casino in the region, Pecado continues to thrill players to this day with its mix of high-value loot and dangerous sightlines. Aggressive players will immediately loot the Arena and Casino, but savvy players should check out the four-story hotels between them.

Chumacera

Chumacera is the husk of Miramar’sonce thriving textile industry. Long abandoned factories overlook a main

road lined with residential and commercial buildings. Verticality in both the buildings and terrain make this town an exciting location to loot- high risk, high opportunity!

Map Release

There’s still no official timeline on when the Miramar map will be released in PUBG. Bluehole extended the second phase of pre-release testing through Thursday morning. The new desert map will be shown in action during the Video Game Awards show to be broadcast Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET via Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Mixer, and other channels.

Presumably, the third and final phase of PUBG release testing will arrive not long after the Game Awards show, either this weekend or early next week. Bluehole is running out of time to meet its release commitment by the end of 2017.

The Xbox One Game Preview release of PUBG is still scheduled for Tuesday, December 12. It will not include the Miramar desert map initially but will come with all other content and modes. The new map is expected to be added in early 2018.