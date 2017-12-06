Two of the last assistants to Harvey Weinstein are saying that part of their job was to deliver erectile dysfunction medication to hotels where Weinstein was taking private meetings with women. Both women talked to the New York Times at length about their awkward duties while working for Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Company. Sandeep Rehal and Michelle Franklin both say their jobs and families were threatened if they ever revealed their duties involving women in hotels.

The original Harvey Weinstein story broke when journalist Ronan Farrow published his extensive research in an article for the New Yorker. Farrow spoke to women who claim to have been sexually harassed, assaulted, and raped by Harvey Weinstein over the course of decades.

Actress and director Asia Argento spoke at length to Ronan Farrow about how Harvey Weinstein was in the business of crushing people’s dreams, bullying and manipulating them to get what he wanted.

“I know he has crushed a lot of people before. That’s why this story—in my case, it’s twenty years old; some of them are older—has never come out.”

Argento and others told their stories, some for the first time, to help others know that they were not alone as Harvey Weinstein victims.

N.Y. Times has issued a lengthy report of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's business and social relationships https://t.co/kApLAGaxxp — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 6, 2017

Two Harvey Weinstein assistants, Sandeep Rehal and Michelle Franklin, say that they now feel even more disgusted with Harvey Weinstein and the unwitting role they played in his sexual assault of actresses in those hotel rooms, mainly at the Peninsula Hotel, says Hollywood Life. Rehal and Franklin explained that Harvey Weinstein required an erectile dysfunction drug, an injectable called Caverject in order to perform, and supplying the drug to Harvey Weinstein was part of their job.

The New York Times said that bringing the erectile dysfunction drug to Weinstein was part of their job on any given business day.

“Ms. Rehal said she had to keep a supply of the shots at her desk, dispense them to him in brown paper bags and sometimes deliver the medication to hotels and elsewhere before his meetings with women.”

Michelle Franklin says that she worked for Harvey Weinstein in London, and that part of her job was also to bring women to his hotel rooms. Franklin finally stood up to Harvey Weinstein and said she no longer wanted to make any kind of deliveries to Weinstein’s hotel rooms.

“It’s not my job, and I don’t want to do it,” she says she told him. “Your opinion doesn’t count,” Weinstein explained.

Rehal says that Harvey Weinstein not only threatened her but also her family members. She said that Weinstein found out where her sister attended college and said with one phone call, he could get her kicked out. He also said that he could cause her trouble with her own student loans.

“This is Harvey Weinstein University, and I decide if you graduate. One phone call and you’re done.”

Web of deceit spun by Harvey Weinstein laid bare in report https://t.co/R1CyteLvML via @MailOnline — JohnT.SINCE 6-16-15 (@nycmia) December 6, 2017

The New York Times said it was also the job of assistants for Harvey Weinstein to compile “bibles” for Weinstein that included tips on how Harvey Weinstein could better “facilitate” encounters with women. Harvey Weinstein operated throughout his professional life with a mix of threats, intimidation, and humiliation according to those who worked around and for him.

Just before the New York Times published their first article quoting sources who had unpleasant encounters with Harvey Weinstein, Weinstein himself called the reporters behind the piece to threaten them, saying that he had ways of finding out who had cooperated with them, and ways to undermine the situation.

“I am a man who has great resources.”

Irwin Reiter, who worked for Harvey Weinstein for three decades had grown more and more concerned about Harvey Weinstein’s less than professional behavior, and he says that Sandeep Rehal confided in him about the things she had to do as Harvey Weinstein’s assistant.

Reiter says that he was told by Rehal that as part of her job, she had to rent him a furnished apartment, using his Weinstein Company credit card to stock it with women’s lingerie, flowers, two bathrobes and extra clean clothes for Harvey Weinstein. Reiter said that as someone who oversaw finances for the Weinstein Company, this was a concern on a number of levels.

Harvey Weinstein was pushed out of the Weinstein Company soon after the stories broke, and the rest of the board still claim that they knew nothing of Harvey Weinstein’s behavior.