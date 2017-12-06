‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Says Matt Baier ‘Never Liked’ Amber Portwood

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham isn’t afraid to tell people what she thinks. The controversial reality TV mom has been known to ignite a feud or two with her MTV co-stars, and it looks like she’s at it again. This time, Farrah is making some bold claims about Amber Portwood’s relationship with her former fiance, Matt Baier.

According to a Dec. 6 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Farrah Abraham is revealing her thoughts about Amber Portwood’s ex-boyfriend, Matt Baier, getting married. The Teen Mom OG star says that she’s happy for Matt and offered her congratulations to him for his recent marriage. Abraham went on to say that the “whole time” Matt was dating Amber was “bulls–t.” Farrah also claimed that Matt “never really liked Amber” in the first place.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Matt Baier and Amber Portwood met on Twitter and started a friendship before Baier moved to Portwood’s home state of Indiana and started a romantic relationship with her. Before meeting Amber, Matt had also reached out to Farrah Abraham on the social media site and asked her on a date. He also seemingly hit on Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans as well.

Ty everyone for ur well wishes but it's not our wedding. It's for our good friends Wayne and Annette. A post shared by Matt Baier (@mattbept) on Feb 18, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

Many Teen Mom OG fans believed that Matt Baier might have been using Amber Portwood for money or to be on television. However, Amber shut down the rumors, saying that they loved each other and that her fiance wasn’t in it for the money. However, during a recent episode of the show, Amber revealed to her mother and brother that after she got together with Matt and they joined their bank accounts, she discovered that there was over $100K missing. While Portwood didn’t come out and blame Baier for taking the money, it does seem that she was hinting that Matt had done something with the cash, such as sending it to his children.

While Farrah Abraham seems to have certain opinions about Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s former relationship, it doesn’t really matter much now. Matt has gotten married and moved to Las Vegas, and Amber has also moved on with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, with whom the Teen Mom OG star is expecting a child next year.