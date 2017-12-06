Scheana Marie And Robert Parks-Valletta: The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Reacts

Scheana Marie’s co-stars appeared to be concerned during Monday night’s Vanderpump Rules Season 6 premiere after the reality star debuted her romance with Robert Parks-Valletta at her masquerade birthday party.

As fans saw, Kristen Doute and Lisa Vanderpump were especially skeptical of the romance because it began quite soon after Scheana Marie decided to end her two-year marriage to Mike Shay. However, according to her longtime best friend, Ariana Madix, Doute and Vanderpump don’t know Scheana Marie in the way she does, nor do they understand the early moments of her relationship with the actor.

“Kristen and Lisa don’t really talk to Scheana that often,” Ariana Madix revealed to Us Weekly magazine on December 5.

According to Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute and Lisa Vanderpump’s concern was coming from a place where they didn’t really know much about what was going on between Scheana Marie and her boyfriend. Madix went on to say that while she was initially concerned about how quickly her friend was moving on from her marriage to Mike Shay, she stayed in close contact with Scheana Marie and saw her process of moving on first-hand.

Scheana Marie announced her split from Mike Shay at the end of November of last year and weeks later, she and Robert Parks-Valletta were seen attending a Christmas party in Los Angeles together. As Us Weekly magazine revealed, Scheana Marie was officially dating the actor by early January.

While Ariana Madix’s concerns were ultimately put to rest, Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder remain skeptical about Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta’s relationship.

Speaking to the magazine, Katie Maloney said she was surprised to hear that Scheana Marie began talking about marrying Robert Parks-Valletta before she and Mike Shay were divorced. As for Stassi Schroeder, she criticized Scheana Marie for moving on from Shay so quickly and said her new relationship doesn’t make sense.

“I couldn’t imagine what that would be like to go through a divorce and then one day later be in a full-blown relationship. To me, it doesn’t make sense,” Stassi Schroeder said.

