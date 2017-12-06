WWE Rumors: A ‘SmackDown’ Authority Is Turning Heel, Major Change To Take Place At The ‘Clash Of Champions’?

The Clash of Champions is less than two weeks away, and the SmackDown Live roster appears to be gearing up for the last PPV event of 2017. The officials are keen on building storylines that could end up shocking the WWE Universe. It is interesting to note that AJ Styles, the current WWE Champion, was not seen in the last episode of SmackDown.

The match card for Clash of Champions seems to be building strong with a few stipulations being added to title matches. However, one storyline that WWE officials are moving ahead could potentially ruin the momentum build by other matches. The story involving Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan continues to be the focus despite going nowhere. Both have been involved in several discussions over the past few weeks.

It is being reported that this storyline may lead to a huge potential heel turn for either of the two. With fans still cheering for Daniel Bryan, it is hard to imagine him as a heel. So, it is more likely that Shane McMahon will turn heel very soon. It was recently reported that Shane McMahon’s extreme punishment angle against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was a way to turn him heel.

Notably, on the last episode of SmackDown Live, Shane McMahon announced that Owens and Zayn would compete against Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura at the upcoming PPV. If the former duo loses, they will be fired from not just the SmackDown, but the entire WWE. To make matters worse for Owens and Zayn, Shane inserted himself as a special guest referee for the match.

Ever since Survivor Series, a potential heel turn is being teased for the top authorities of the SmackDown live. The friction between McMahon and Bryan was evident when Shane attacked Raw without Daniel’s knowledge. On the last episode too, Bryan stared at McMahon during the entire tenure of their discussion.

It is worth noting that there is still no clarity on the in-ring clearance for Daniel Bryan. So, it is unlikely that he will be a part of the feud in a more direct way. It is possible that Shane will somehow interfere in the match leading to Owens and Zayn losing the match. This could give Bryan the opportunity to step-up his feud with McMahon, and the latter could become a heel.

WWE officials could be keen on Shane McMahon heel turn considering that he has been one for the significant part of his career. However, at this point, it does appear that it will do more harm to the Clash of Champions PPV than any good.