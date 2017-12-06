Many fans were pleased when it was confirmed that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are finally back together. The Disney alum reportedly gave her romance with the Canadian YouTube sensation another chance, following her split from The Weeknd. Now, new reports suggest that the couple is now planning to tie the knot very soon.

Rumors have it that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are convinced that they are meant for each other after getting back together last month. There were even reports claiming that the pair is now talking about marriage. As a matter of fact, an unnamed Radar Online source claimed that the Spring Breakers actress is also willing to start a family with her current boyfriend.

“Justin told Selena that he wants to make her his wife and she is 100 percent all about it. She fully believes that he has been saved by Jesus Christ because that is what he told her!”

However, the same insider told the news outlet that everyone around the couple is concerned and skeptical about their reconciliation. It added that Selena Gomez would not listen to the advice of her family and close friends. The tipster even added the Barney & Friends star considers Justin Bieber as one of the reasons why she needs to continue moving forward.

“She fully believes that Justin is her soulmate and is saying she’s ready to start a family with him.”

Justin Bieber, for his part, reportedly wants to become a better person for his girlfriend. Hollywood Life also claimed that the “Love Yourself” singer does not want to waste this second chance. Speculations suggest that the boyfriend of Selena Gomez would like to prove to his critics that he is capable of true change.

“Selena has gotten criticism from [her loved ones], but she reiterated that she sees a different side of Justin this time. Her friends and family trust her judgement. For now, they are happy that she is so happy.”

On Monday, as reported by TMZ, some photographer had a chance to ask Justin Bieber if he would propose to Selena Gomez soon. The 23-year-old Ontario-born singer did not give a direct retort. However, Justin reportedly blushed and gave a wide smile, which sparked rumors that he might ask the hand of his girlfriend in a little while.

Meanwhile, avid followers of Selena Gomez got worried after she put her Instagram on private on Tuesday. Some fans think that the Monte Carlo star could possibly be at war with Justin Bieber lately. However, reports suggest that it might be related to a recent Billboard post that tackled a five-foot teddy bear facing down her kitchen’s floor.

Didn't take media long to make it about J. Never does.https://t.co/saDcgFJoOX — Constant_Cravin (@_ConstantCravin) December 5, 2017

While these reports could possibly be true, it should be noted that Selena has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Therefore, devoted supporters of the Another Cinderella Story star should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez!