Bravo TV Producers Forced Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright To Get Back Together After Cheating Scandal?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are currently dating but according to a new report, the couple got back together after a cheating scandal only because Bravo TV producers forced them to do so.

As fans are seeing on the new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Jax Taylor was accused of cheating on his girlfriend of two years with former SUR employee Faith Stowers, who has been featured on the reality series on and off since 2013.

Faith Stowers was “upset she wasn’t relevant on the show years ago [and] used Jax to get back in [the spotlight],” a source told Page Six on December 5.

While Jax Taylor denied cheating, sources told Page Six that he and Faith Stowers, who was working as a home care aide at the time of the alleged incident, did sleep together. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Stowers appeared to involve herself in a fling with Max Vanderpump, the son of SUR owner Lisa Vanderpump, during the fourth season of the show years ago.

According to the report, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were on and off for some time after the cheating allegations first surfaced in May but ultimately, Cartwright returned to Taylor because she “loved him.” The outlet also said that the show’s producers “forced them to get back together” after they went through a very rough spring and summer with one another.

Jax Taylor may have reportedly cheated on Brittany Cartwright but the Kentucky native is said to be trying to work through their relationship and get back to a better place. Meanwhile, Taylor is reportedly trying to stay faithful and treat his girlfriend well.

As for Page Six‘s report claiming that Bravo TV is behind Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s reunion, a source close to the show shot down the rumor, claiming the network had nothing to do with the couple’s reunion.

A second season of Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky has not yet been confirmed.