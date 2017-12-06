Khloe Kardashian ‘Beginning To Look Super Pregnant’ After Showing Off Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian is said to be starting to look “super pregnant” when it comes to her widely reported but never officially confirmed pregnancy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. According to new reports, it’s allegedly starting to become undeniably obvious that Khloe is expecting her first child, which means the reality star may soon have no choice but to confirm her pregnancy to the world.

Sources are claiming that Khloe’s baby bump is really starting to show and has left her with the decision to either take a step back from the spotlight like little sister Kylie Jenner (who’s also reportedly pregnant) or officially confirm the news once and for all.

“Khloe is beginning to look super pregnant. Her belly is getting big and her not-so-secret pregnancy is now impossible to hide much longer,” a source recently alleged to Hollywood Life of Kardashian’s changing body.

The Kardashian insider noted that Khloe “will be faced with a big choice” over the next few days in the run up to Christmas when it comes to going into hiding or finally confirming her pregnancy.

“If she wants to continue to move freely about the world, her guarded secret will be impossible to ignore,” noted the site’s source, adding that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is feeling “nervous, excited and anxious” about confirming her big news with the world.

Though Khloe and her famous family members have stayed tight-lipped when it comes to both Kardashian and Jenner’s reported pregnancies, the star has appeared to show off a baby bump a few times over the past few weeks.

Lehren Hollywood shared footage of the reality star out and about in October and claimed that she didn’t appear to be doing much to hide what appeared to be a baby bump as she sported high-waisted blue jeans and tall black boots.

People reported earlier this week that she then appeared to show off her bump again on Snapchat as she played around with big sister Kourtney Kardashian. Khloe, who was showing off her middle in a sports bra, put her hand across her stomach as the camera panned down but appeared to very briefly display her baby bump.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 1, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

But while she’s never officially addressed all the speculation that she’s pregnant with her first child, it’s also been rumored that both Khloe and Kylie could be waiting to officially unveil their baby bumps to the world on the annual Kardashian family Christmas card.

Though neither have confirmed the rumors, big sister Kim Kardashian has been sharing snippets of the card across social media over the past few days, revealing small segments of the card each day in the run up to the big reveal.

Kim also appeared to let slip that both of her sisters are very much pregnant for the first time during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Christmas special last month.

The star seemingly slipped up during the recent special episode of the family’s E! reality show as she discussed “all the babies” joining the family in 2018 in addition to her and husband Kanye West’s second daughter, due via a surrogate in the coming weeks.

Us Weekly revealed back in October that Khloe and Tristan are reportedly expecting a baby boy and supposedly had her 20-week check-up on October 9, meaning Kardashian could now be around seven months pregnant.