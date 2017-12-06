‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Irate Miller Fan Wishes Death Upon Steve Burton, Co-Stars After Jason Revelation

General Hospital (GH) spoilers state that after Andre’s (Anthony Montgomery) shocking Jason revelation, Sam (Kelly Monaco) struggles to avoid a conflict between Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Billy Miller) by making her intentions known that she is standing by Drew. She also seeks Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) help to convince Jason not to intervene in her relationship with Drew, according to spoilers from TV Source Magazine. Sam and Jason later meet at the pier and Jason assures Sam that he is committed to avoiding a conflict, according to Soap Central.

However, while the fictional characters involved in the tense standoff on General Hospital are making efforts to ensure a smooth transition in the aftermath of Andre’s bombshell, the long-standing rivalry between Billy Miller and Steve Burton fans has escalated further. And judging from the escalating intensity of fan wars on social media, one is forced to conclude that some fans simply don’t care or are unable to separate the identities of the actors in real-life from the fictional characters they portray on the popular daytime drama.

Although many Miller fans accepted the new status quo established by Andre’s testimony with equanimity, some Billy Miller fans allowed themselves to be carried away emotionally by the tragic consequences of Andre’s Jason revelation for Miller’s character, Drew.

Many fans were clearly distraught and took to social media to grieve their loss. Others went berserk and lashed out angrily at imagined enemies and their co-conspirators. One especially distraught Miller fan reportedly took to social media and posted a now-deleted tweet in which he reportedly wished death upon Steve Burton and other GH stars whose characters supported Patient 6’s (Steve Burton) claim and helped to vindicate him.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the hateful tweet, which tagged Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), Laura Wright (Carly), Maurice Benard (Sonny), and Carolyn Hennesy (Diane), wished that Burton’s new nutrition line would poison them.

Fans know that Steve Burton, the actor who portrays Patient 6 (now Jason Morgan), recently started an online company, Burton Nutrition, which markets nutrition products that promote health, as SheKnows Soaps reported back in February of 2017.

The Twitter user was reported and the hateful tweet deleted.

This is not the first time that an irate Miller fan has attacked Steve Burton and his GH co-stars. The Inquisitr reported last month that a hardcore Billy Miller fan who got carried away emotionally by the heated online debate over which of the twins was the “real Jason Morgan,” launched an attack on Bradford Anderson, who portrays Damian Spinelli on the daytime drama.

The attack came in response to a tweet in which Anderson gave a friendly shout out to Burton (see tweet below).

This will come as a surprise to NO ONE, but still…There is no better friend, co-worker, stage sharer, van sharer, hotel room sharer:)—no better man than @1SteveBurton. So grateful for the time we spend together. And so fun to share that time with you all. #stonecoldandthejackal — Bradford Anderson (@BfordAnderson) November 20, 2017

Some aggrieved Billy Miller fans interpreted the tweet as a dig at their hero and immediately took offense. When Anderson realized that some had misconstrued his tweet, he tried to explain that it was not a dig at Miller but an expression of appreciation to Burton after a recent joint trip.

This was not a statement on Billy. Steve and I are great friends and just finished a wonderful trip visiting with fans. He’s been an incredible friend to me, that’s all. We love Billy and he’s doing a great job. — Bradford Anderson (@BfordAnderson) November 21, 2017

Kelly Monaco and Miller also joined the Twitter conversation. She posted a tweet showing her standing with Miller and making a peace sign.

She later posted a short clip showing her and Miller wagging their fingers as a warning to fans to desist from unwarranted aggression on social media.