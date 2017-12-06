Michigan Boy, 14, Accused Of Raping Classmate Inside High School

A 14-year-old boy is facing a slew of criminal charges for allegedly raping his classmate inside a high school in Warren, Michigan. Fox 2 Detroit reports that surveillance footage at Lincoln High School, located on Federal Avenue at Nine Mile Road, just east of Van Dyke Avenue, captured Khymani Jamal Tolbert sexually assaulting a female student in a corridor on November 28.

Warren Police officials say when classes were dismissed for the day, the victim—whose name has not been released—was seen struggling with Khymani for at least 25 minutes before he purportedly overpowered her and raped her.

Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer called the incident a “violent, vicious attack on a female student. It was brutal, heinous, monstrous, and shocking to veteran law enforcement detectives in Warren.”

It was reported that sometime after the sexual assault, Khymani—a ninth-grade student at Lincoln High School—was called to the school office, but he fled to a house that was not his own to possibly destroy evidence that would implicate him.

At the time of the attack, Khymani was on probation for another offense, a conviction of larceny from an automobile which occurred in Dearborn.

The Lincoln High School student was arrested and arraigned Tuesday in the Thirty-Seventh District Court. Khymani is being charged as an adult on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and unlawful imprisonment.

14-year-old charged with rape of teen in Warren high school, reports @FOX2Erika https://t.co/acRj1sjE24 pic.twitter.com/XpZJsm7Epe — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) December 6, 2017

Khymani’s family was in court, but they refused to comment on the incident.

Warren police commissioner Bill Dwyer stated that the victim was left traumatized after the sexual assault. He went on to say that “this was a violent, vicious attack on a female student. It was brutal, heinous, monstrous, and shocking to veteran law enforcement detectives in Warren. The entire Warren Police Department extends its sympathy and support for the victim and her family.”

The teen’s defense attorney, Kenneth Vernier, requested that he be released on a cash bond, assuring that his mother would make sure he shows up for future hearings and court proceedings.

His request was denied. Khymani was ordered to remain at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center with no chance of being released, pending on the outcome of the case.

If he is found guilty of raping the Lincoln High School student, he could face life in prison.

He is set to make another court appearance for a probable cause conference on December 14.