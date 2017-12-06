How ‘Stranger Things’ Stars Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton Are Nailing Their Couple’s Style

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Fashion Awards in London, ensuring that all eyes were on what the Stranger Things stars were wearing. Luckily, the lovebirds found a surefire way to make sure that their outfits didn’t clash; they simply employed the same tactic that they did two days earlier at the Burberry x Cara Delevingne Christmas bash.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer appeared to make their off-screen relationship official when they attended the Fashion Awards together on Monday night. Most Stranger Things fans were too busy freaking out over seeing their favorite couple from the Netflix series flaunting their real-life romance to care about what Heaton and Dyer were wearing, but Coach wanted everyone to know where their clothing came from.

According to the luxury fashion brand’s Twitter account, Charlie Heaton was rocking a Coach X Keith Haring Spring/Summer 2018 Skater Souvenir Jacket. The upscale version of a varsity jacket featured floral embellishments, and Heaton made sure it was the centerpiece of his look by keeping the rest of his outfit simple and monochromatic; his shirt, pants, and shoes were all black.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton did not color-coordinate their outfits. However, because Dyer’s maroon gown was made by the same brand, her look did complement her beau’s. The Coach Pre-Spring 2017 Neck Tie Dress also featured whimsical embellishments in the form of shiny black and silver stars on a sheer overlay.

This isn’t the first time Dyer and Heaton have coordinated their looks by wearing the same brand. As reported by the Daily Mail, the couple also attended the Burberry x Cara Delevingne Christmas party on Saturday night. The Stranger Things stars obviously wore their best Burberry to the event, and both of their ensembles included items of clothing that were some real showstoppers.

Dyer opted for a fun and flirty Burberry Silk Polka Dot Dress, which she wore underneath a magenta suede trench coat. She completed her playful look with a pair of black pointed-toe boots and a bright orange scarf tied around her neck. Heaton kept his outwear more subdued by rocking a black trench coat over his classic tartan shirt. The standout piece of his ensemble was his khaki pants, which were covered in scribbled words and cartoon doodles.

Some fans might be wondering whether Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer got bored and decided to draw on his pants, but this isn’t the case. A photo on Fashionista shows the same printed trousers on the runway at the Burberry September 2017 show.