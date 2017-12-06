‘Sherlock’ Season 5 Will Happen, Says Creator Steven Moffat: Will Benedict Cumberbatch Still Play The Lead?

It has been almost a year since BBC dropped the episodes for Sherlock Season 4 and the show’s future on-air still remains a mystery among its loyal audience. In a recent interview, the show’s co-creator, Steven Moffat recently shared his thoughts on the possibility that the Benedict Cumberbatch-led drama will be renewed for Season 5.

Sherlock Season 5 is likely going to happen; that is, if co-creator Steven Moffat has his way. Speaking to the Radio Times, Moffat sounded pretty confident that the series will be renewed for another season, reports Carter Matt.

Moffat said that time is the only thing that is keeping them from working on Sherlock Season 5. After all, BBC has neither renewed nor canceled the show after it aired its Season 4 finale entitled, “The Final Problem” in early 2017.

Moffat also hoped that loyal followers of Sherlock will continue to support them even with a long hiatus in-between seasons. The co-creator shared that it is possible to do more seasons of the show even if Holmes or Watson get to the ages of 60 and 70.

This made a lot of viewers excited, as many have long been waiting for updates on Sherlock Season 5. There have been speculations that the BBC drama might be canceled since there was a huge drop in ratings during its fourth season on air.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Add this to the fact that both leads, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, have been busy with their respective projects. Cumberbatch recently took on a superhero role in the Marvel film, Doctor Strange; on the other hand, Freeman also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Everett Ross in Captain America: Civil War.

Despite Cumberbatch and Freeman’s busy schedules, many fans remain optimistic and hopeful that they will reprise their respective roles should BBC renew Sherlock for Season 5. Although one may note that Cumberbatch might no longer be interested in returning to the BBC drama.

As the Telegraph reports, the 41-year-old actor sparked rumors on Sherlock’s cancellation after saying that Season 4 was “the end of an era.” Cumberbatch was also open to the idea of seeing a female actress take on the role of Sherlock Holmes during the same interview.

Of course, not much can be said yet about Sherlock Season 5 until BBC officially makes a statement on the show’s renewal status. Until then, fans would just have to make do with Cumberbatch and Freeman’s upcoming projects.