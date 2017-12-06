Meghan Markle Might Wear Princess Diana’s Iconic Spencer Tiara On Her Royal Wedding

It’s no secret that Prince Harry wanted his late mother, Princess Diana, to be part of his most special day next year. In fact, the fifth in line to the British throne even used one of his mother’s diamonds on Meghan Markle’s engagement ring.

However, new reports suggest one more thing that could make the upcoming royal wedding even more sentimental for the lovely couple — the late princess’ iconic Spencer tiara.

Speaking with Us Weekly, royal expert Ingrid Seward revealed that there’s a high possibility that Meghan Markle might wear Princess Diana’s Spencer tiara.

According to her, the 36-year-old American actress will have access to stunning jewelry from the royal collection made available to her by the Queen herself. The Will & Harry biographer pointed out that the soon-to-be royal will have the freedom to choose any jewelry she wants given that it suits the occasion.

And Princess Diana’s Spencer tiara is definitely fit for the special event. In fact, the loved princess even wore it on her wedding day in 1981.

It was also noted that the iconic tiara is Prince Harry’s heritage, making it even more valuable for the groom-to-be.

“Diana was very proud of her Spencer heritage and I think Harry will like his future bride to carry this tradition on.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot next year. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

However, Seward reiterated that Meghan Markle will not own the tiara but will have the option to wear it if she wants to.

And in case the Suits star decided not to wear Princess Diana’s tiara, Seward claimed that she will “certainly be loaned a tiara on her wedding day.”

Aside from the gorgeous tiara, it is also expected that Meghan Markle will receive a present from Prince Harry, which Seward believes to be a necklace or something from his late mother’s collection.

Princess Diana wearing the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara in Hong Kong. Liu Heung Shing / AP Images

This is not the first time that Princess Diana’s tiaras will be worn by her daughter-in-law. Just recently, the Duchess of Cambridge honored her late mother-in-law by wearing her favorite tiara, the Cambridge Lover’s Knot, during a diplomatic reception at the Buckingham Palace.

The soon-to-be mother of three looked dazzling as she paired the tiara with pearl drop earrings and a diamond necklace. She also donned a sophisticated white beaded dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge first wore a tiara on her wedding day. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara became quite famous after the late Princess Diana paired it with her iconic Elvis dress during a Hong Kong tour in 1989.

The Duchess of Cambridge was first seen wearing a tiara during her wedding to the Duke. It has nearly a thousand diamonds and was initially purchased from Cartier as an anniversary gift from King George VI to his wife. Later on, it was regifted to Queen Elizabeth II on her 18th birthday.