Former WWE Talent Emma Could Be Changing Her Look Soon

Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma in WWE, is not missing a beat when it comes to continuing a pro wrestling career outside of her former company. WWE recently released the news that Emma, along with Darren Young and Summer Rae, have been released from WWE. Other names would also make this dreaded list, including Sawyer Fulton, James Ellsworth, and longtime WWE music composer Jim Johnston. Out of all these names, Emma was the most shocking one to many, especially since she was commencing a feud with Asuka which led to a pay-per-view and subsequent Raw match.

Despite being released, Emma is a part of numerous bookings at beginning of the year. She will make her return to the ring against former six-time Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Angelina Love on February 3 for WrestlePro, as well as numerous other independent shows as both a meet and great guest as well as a competitor. At the end of February, she will be the centerpiece of an event themed from her previous WWE name, for Cleveland, Ohio’s AIW. A few weeks after WrestleMania 34, Dashwood will be competing against indy star Britt Baker, who was used as an enhancement talent for Nia Jax on an episode of Raw, and is also the current girlfriend of NXT star Adam Cole.

Emma will also be traveling outside the country for events, as she will be heading to Oberhausen, Germany in May. Will her schedule filling up fast, the former WWE talent recently teased changing up her look by way of changing her hair style.

Working on that #selfie game! ???? Thinking it’s time to change this hair… pic.twitter.com/6Y8xxgUsWj — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) December 5, 2017

Dashwood has recently thanked everyone for the enormous amount of bookings after leaving WWE, and gave a timeline that she will be able to compete after February 1. With most talent, WWE enforces a 90-day no compete clause, which especially applies to making any televised appearances for another company in the United States within this three-month span. In the past, names such as Lex Luger and Jeff Jarrett both took advantage of not having to fall under the enforcement, which significantly boosted their respective debuts to WCW.

Since the independent circuit is booming, other televised companies such as Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor may be eyeing Dashwood, but she has a plethora of other options in the current market.