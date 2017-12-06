Many fans were shocked when Pauley Perrette confirmed that she is set to depart from the NCIS show. The 48-year-old American actress plays the role of Abby Sciuto, who is a forensic specialist. Now, new reports suggest that the Louisiana-born star’s exit in NCIS Season 15 is likely to happen next year.

For starters, the character that Pauley Perrette portrays in the popular CBS series was introduced in the “Ice Queen” episode of JAG– an American legal drama series that was first aired on NBC in 1995 but was transferred to CBS in 1997. With expertise in DNA analysis, ballistics, and digital forensics, Abby Sciuto (Perrette) has become one the key persons that helped the Naval Criminal Investigative Service team solved some major crimes. Avid followers of the show had also learned to love the NCIS Season 15 star for her gothic fashion style and her interest in death.

Using her official Twitter account, Pauley Perrette divulged that she has decided to depart from the show after 16 years. The civil rights advocate also said that she made her decision last year. Because of this, devoted viewers of the show are wondering how would Abby Sciuto make an exit in NCIS Season 15.

“It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration…I love her as much as you do.”

CarterMatt predicts that Pauley Perrette would bid goodbye in early 2018. The news outlet shares that the fans should prepare because Abby’s final arc could possibly start soon. Series executive producers George Schenck and Frank Cardea previously revealed that they are working on a special goodbye for Abby Sciuto, E! News reported.

“From day one, she has brought incredible passion and specificity to the role. Abby is a character that inspires millions of fans around the world, and all of us at NCIS are appreciative of Pauley for portraying her.”

The news outlet also opens the possibility that another death might be involved with Abby’s imminent exit based on the preceding departures made by Jennifer Shepard (Lauren Holly), Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), and Kate Todd (Sasha Alexander). While these speculations could possibly be true, it is important to note that CBS has yet to confirm these unverified claims. Therefore, avid followers of the show should take these reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Watch out for NCIS Season 15 Episode 10 on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at 8 p.m. on CBS Channel. Stay tuned for more spoilers, news, and updates!