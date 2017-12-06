Kim Kardashian Accused Of Ripping Off Fashion Designs, Responds To Those Claims

On December 4, social media flew into a frenzy over new designs released by Kim Kardashian’s Kids Supply children’s line of clothing. Fashion forward social media followers claimed that Kardashian’s new designs were actually a rip-off of work from the ultra-chic designers Demna Gvasalia and Rei Kawakubo.

In a post on Instagram that tagged Kim Kardashian, the account Diet Prada, which is known for their monitoring of fashion designers who copy other people’s work, called out the reality star for the new designs. The post calls out the star directly by saying, “just when we thought you may have rocked the glitter better than Bey, you had to go and rip an extremely limited edition” design. The images that accompanied the message showed off the original designs that were made by Demna Gvasalia and Rei Kawakubo.

According to Fox News, Kim Kardashian and her children’s line, Kids Supply, have responded to the claims that the designs were a rip-off. Apparently the designs were named after the designers who inspired the pieces as a “nod” to the originals. A representative for Kids Supply explained that the idea behind their line is to offer parents an opportunity to purchase a piece of clothing that they may never have had a chance to get for their children in other circumstances.

It is because of their goal to offer high-end fashions to all parents that led to them releasing “the Demna dress after making one on our own for North because it got such a great reaction and an overflow of people wanting it for their own children.” Kids Supply explained that they named it the Demna in an effort to honor the designer since the original piece was a favorite of Kim Kardashian’s, because it reminded her of a very special moment between herself and North.

100% of the profits of the Rei Bomber will be donated to Children's Hospital LA #thekidssupply

When it came to the second piece, the Rei jacket, the company said that it was a mix of some of their favorite designs over the years. Kids Supply explained that they chose to name it the Rei after the designer because of the respect that they have for her work.

Besides wanting to honor the designers with these pieces, Kim Kardashian and Kids Supply apparently made the decision to donate the profit from these items to charity because they knew that they were “using another designer’s work.” The company indicated that 100 percent of the profits from the sale of these pieces will be donated to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.