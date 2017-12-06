‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe And Sami’s Night Of Passion Exposed, Will Horton Stumbles Across Proof

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) left something in Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweeney) hotel room. Will Horton (Chandler Massey) ends up finding Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) engagement ring. What will he do with the piece of jewelry and will it lead to Rafe and Sami’s bedroom activities to be exposed?

According to TV Water Cooler Talk, Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal Rafe and Sami‘s indiscretion will come to light. Will ends up in his mother’s hotel room and comes across an engagement ring on December 11. The incident is not exposed right away. It doesn’t happen until December 14, the day after Sami says farewell to her loved ones.

Since Will has no memories and hasn’t really spent any time with Hope, he probably doesn’t know it belongs to her. This might make him take the ring to someone, thinking Sami must have forgotten it while packing. Whoever this person is, they will likely recognize the ring as belonging to Hope. It will be only a matter of time before it is discovered that Hope didn’t have her ring because she gave it back to Rafe.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Hope will once again propose to Rafe after their big fight. She will likely wonder where the ring is and this will lead Rafe to go into a panic. However, a lost ring won’t be enough to make Hope question anything. What will stop Hope in her tracks is if she finds out Rafe slept with Sami.

Even though “Rope” was broken up at the time, Hope could still view Rafe’s actions as a betrayal. After all, there was no waiting period and no time to grieve the loss of the relationship. Rafe went straight from Hope to Sami’s bed. This is something that won’t sit well with the recently fired commissioner. With that being said, she might not find out about the affair for quite some time. It will depend on who Will gives the ring to, and if they say something or not.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that the missing ring and sleeping with Sami won’t be the only things on Rafe’s mind. He will be confronted by Doug (Bill Hayes). He will have some stern words and a warning for Rafe. Only time will tell if Rafe can keep quiet about what he has done or if his guilt will force him to confess to Hope Brady.

Squissssh. Hahha #noidea #crunch #days @kristianalfonso ???????????????????????????????? A post shared by Galen Gering (@ggering) on Aug 18, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.