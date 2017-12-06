‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: When Does Sami Brady Leave Town? Alison Sweeney’s Stint Coming To An End

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Alison Sweeney’s return as Sami Brady is coming to an end. Find out when to expect her to leave Salem. Also, what will happen when she goes away again? Could she end up reconciling with her son, even after her outrageous death re-enactment scheme?

According to the TV Water Cooler, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Alison Sweeney’s final airdate is on December 13. She will say an emotional farewell to her loved ones. This includes Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), John Black (Drake Hogestyn), and Will Horton (Chandler Massey). It is teased that Will and Sami end up making peace. However, some fans are not sure if the amnesiac will truly forgive his mother for her actions.

As viewers recall, Sami came up with a horrible idea. In order to get Will to remember his past, she tried to trigger a traumatic event. The most traumatic thing to happen to him is nearly being killed by Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). She broke the Necktie Killer out of the psychiatric ward and forced him to recreate Will’s attempted murder. However, he couldn’t go through with it and told Will it was all his mother’s idea.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously revealed Will Horton would hate his mother’s actions so much that he told her he never wanted to see her again. This was devastating to Sami and in her mind, it was worse than Will being dead. This statement from Alison Sweeney, published in Soap Opera Digest, has created a lot of debate among fans.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, this is Alison Sweeney’s latest stint on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers suggest she could return at a later time, but the actress could not confirm anything. When asked if she regrets leaving DOOL, Sweeney insists she made the right choice. As much as she loves her soap opera home, she is grateful for all of the new opportunities that popped up. These opportunities would not have been available to her if she remained full-time on the daytime TV show.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal before Sami leaves Salem, her night of passion with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will be found out. However, it is not known if Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) discovers the truth, or if she remains in the dark about Rafe’s extracurricular activities.

How lucky can a girl be?! So grateful to work with these handsome, charming & talented men. #bts #Days #samiisback A post shared by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney) on Dec 5, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.