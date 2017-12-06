Bristol Palin Shares Holiday Photos Of Her Children, Calls Them ‘Best Part Of Life’

Bristol Palin has found a rather cute way of staying in the headlines these days.

The mother of three regularly shares photos of her growing family with her social media followers, and this week was no different.

Bristol, 27, took her three children to see Santa over the weekend and photographed the adorable results. Her son and youngest daughter managed to smile with the jolly man; however, her middle daughter seemingly wanted no part in the photos.

Her almost 2-year-old, Sailor Grace, is seen crying as her siblings meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Bristol shared the moment to Instagram as she stated “maybe next year!”

Palin’s son Tripp, who turns nine later this month, and infant daughter Atlee Bay happily posed for the festive photo.

Bristol’s followers seemed to enjoy seeing the family moment as they commented on her posts.

Some Instagram users stated the image is priceless as Sailor’s face clearly expresses she does not want to meet Santa, while others chimed in saying their young children reacted in similar ways.

“Haha that’s most every kid at some point. Too cute!”

Palin did manage to post a picture of Tripp and Atlee sitting with Mr. and Mrs. Claus as she wrote, “Sailor didn’t make the cut” followed by an emoji Christmas tree.

Despite her middle child not being in the photo, Bristol’s fans called the post “beautiful” and said Santa will understand.

maybe next year! A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Dec 2, 2017 at 9:03am PST

In addition to the sweet Santa posts, Bristol shared a family photo featuring all three of her children. Even Sailor Grace is seen smiling for camera as the siblings wear coordinated outfits.

Palin expresses her gratitude of being a mother in the caption as she states Tripp, Sailor, and Atlee are “hands down the best part of life.”

Her followers once again shared their opinions as they commented Palin has the most beautiful children.

“Beautiful picture of your kids. They are gorgeous.”

hands down, best part of life!!! ❤️ A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Dec 4, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

Bristol shares daughters Sailor and Atlee with husband Dakota Meyer, and son Tripp with ex-boyfriend Levi Johnston. Despite her rocky rise to fame, Palin seems to be quite content with raising her three children somewhat in the spotlight.

In fact, Bristol shared a home video of Sailor saying “Merry Christmas” while in the bathtub earlier this month, according to Daily Mail.

The article goes on to mention Palin’s excitement over her toddler daughter finally having hair as she gives her a bath.

“After two years, she’s finally got hair! Never ever cutting it!”

Bristol had previously shared videos of Sailor saying some of her first words as she continues to update her fans on her children’s milestones.