‘Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris’: How To Activate And Beat New Heroic Public Event On Mercury

The release of the Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris expansion brings an all-new Public Event for Guardians to tackle called “Vex Crossroads.” Bungie touts it is as the biggest and most rewarding yet but the only way for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players to ensure they get the best rewards is to activate the Heroic version of the event. This guide will explain just how to do that, what changes, and how to beat it.

Guide

For those unfamiliar, the new Public Event on Mercury starts with two gates on either side of a large circular structure. Guardians must start the event by killing the Gatekeeper at each gate, pick up the Orbs that are dropped, and then slam them on the two plates on either side of the gate. You can view the video at the bottom of this article to see the full event.

Doing this at both gates will unlock a Vex island that can only be reached from a nearby jump pad. The trigger to activate the Heroic event is located on the first island.

Land on the first island and kill the Gatekeeper there. Once again, orbs are dropped which need to be slammed on a plate in the middle of the island. This is when you should move to the back of the island and look for a strange Vex object to materialize.

Shoot and destroy the Vex object to materialize a ledge to jump on. Another ledge will materialize to the left or right of the first and two more Vex objects just beyond. Destroy those two Vex objects to materialize a third slanted ledge.

Leap to their third ledge and destroy the two Vex objects at the top of the island and a third Vex object just below. This will materialize a fourth ledge that will allow you to reach the top level of the island where a Vex plate waits. Standing on the plate for a few seconds will trigger the Heroic event.

Destroy six of these Vex objects and stand on a plate to trigger the Heroic Public Event. Bungie/Activision

Do note that you have a short amount of time to destroy each Vex object. If they disappear without being destroyed, then it will not be possible to trigger the Heroic event.

Once the Heroic event is active, drop down from the top and go complete the second island as normal. The next change comes during the Vex Gate Lord boss fight in the middle of the circular structure.

The Vex Gate Lord will be guarded by a shield. The only way to remove the shield is by destroying the Gatekeeper minion that spawns nearby. This will drop orbs once again which will need to be picked up and taken to the jump pads just outside of the arena. Jumping on these will launch the player over floating plate in the center of the arena where the orb can be slammed to drop the boss’ shield.

Depending on the amount of damage you and other Guardians can dish out, it may take one or two cycles of the shield to defeat the Vex Gate Lord.

Quick Explanation

Unlock both Vex islands Leap to first Vex island Destroy Gatekeeper on first Vex island and trigger the plate with the orbs it drops Destroy the Vex object that spawns behind the island and then traverse up the ledges that materialize and continue destroying the Vex objects until you reach the top of the island Stand on the Vex plate on top of the island to activate the Heroic event. Take care of second Vex island as done normally Attack the Vex Gate Lord and destroy the gatekeepers when a shield is brought up around the boss. Pick up the orbs dropped by the Gatekeepers, hop on a jump pad, and slam the orbs on the Vex plate hovering over the middle of the arena.

Rewards

The Heroic version of Destiny 2’s newest Public Event has the chance of rewarding more than just two tokens and one blue. There’s a chance to get anything from an additional Rare item to a Legendary engram to an Exotic engram. It ultimately depends on how nice the RNG (Random Number Generator) gods are at that moment.