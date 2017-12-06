Conor McGregor And Rita Ora Photos Cause Stir Online After She Wrote ‘Date Night’ To Caption The Images

Conor McGregor and Rita Ora are now subject of headlines after her controversial Twitter post showing photos of them enjoying the 2017 British Fashion Awards together, raising eye brows and fueling ire for the 27-year-old “Anywhere” singer because of the MMA fighter has a longtime partner and a child.

According to TMZ, the British diva shared photos of herself with McGregor at London’s Fashion Awards on Monday. While the famed UFC star mingled with a lot of celebrities during the event, the outlet noted that he spent most of the night with the “Body On Me” songstress. Interestingly, that is not the matter most social media users were furious about.

Apparently, the “Poison” songstress captioned the images with “Date night” before tagging the MMA fighter’s official Twitter account. This caused a lot of commotion in the virtual community, with some noting how Rita’s post was “disrespectful” to his longtime girlfriend and mother of his child, Dee Devlin.

Based on the TMZ report, Conor McGregor and Rita Ora were seated at the same table along with models Irina Shayk and Jourdan Dunn as well as F1 star Lewis Hamilton. However, the two spent most of the night while enjoying each other’s company.

Because of this, people posted a slurry of mean comments for the singer on her Twitter account.

Seriously disrespectful to his partner and mother of his child — Clare WithTheHair ™ (@ClareWithTheHai) December 5, 2017

Some people came to her defense, launching a social media debate on whether or not a man can sit with women when he is already has a partner.

He's not married. And so, because he has a partner, he's not allowed to sit close to a woman. Is it the 1940's? Men on one side of the room and women on the other? No. — JK Nutrition (@JKnutrition) December 5, 2017

Oh you're complaining about her caption "date night". Hahaha. Everyone is so sensitive these days, nobody can say "boo" for fear of a unicorn crying and dropping dead from sadness. — JK Nutrition (@JKnutrition) December 5, 2017

One even emphasized that anyone can have a “date” with their friends, noting that even McGregor’s partner liked the post which meant she wasn’t offended at all.

Saying what ? It's her friend , again what part of she goes by "date" with all her friends you don't get ? 1. It wasn't a date and they were posing for pictures as friends as they were with friends

2. It's none of your business

3. Her wife liked the post, not offended pic.twitter.com/oygjAIzh85 — BUY LOREEN'S 'RIDE' (@RubenRaz) December 5, 2017

In response, a rep for the singer insisted to RTE that she meant no offense when she wrote the caption for the Twitter photos, explaining that Rita posted images of herself with other celebrities with the similar text.

“Date night is a figure of speech, Rita also posted selfies with Donatella Versace as her real date and one with Jourdan Dunn as her date.”

Unfortunately, the post rubbed people the wrong way especially since it emerged not long after Conor welcomed his son, Conor Jack McGregor (a.k.a. Conor Jr.) to longtime partner Dee Devlin in May.

“He came in at 8 pounds 14 ounces. The whole family are absolutely delighted,” McGregor’s father, Tony, told TMZ at the time.

Either way, it is clear that Conor McGregor and Rita Ora are not in a romantic relationship of any kind. At least, as far as the photos posted are concerned.