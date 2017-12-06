Conor McGregor And Rita Ora Photos Cause Stir Online After She Wrote ‘Date Night’ To Caption The Images

"Date night" doesn't always mean people are actually "dating."

Conor McGregor and Rita Ora Causes Stir Online For 'Date Night' Photos
Conor McGregor and Rita Ora are now subject of headlines after her controversial Twitter post showing photos of them enjoying the 2017 British Fashion Awards together, raising eye brows and fueling ire for the 27-year-old “Anywhere” singer because of the MMA fighter has a longtime partner and a child.

According to TMZ, the British diva shared photos of herself with McGregor at London’s Fashion Awards on Monday. While the famed UFC star mingled with a lot of celebrities during the event, the outlet noted that he spent most of the night with the “Body On Me” songstress. Interestingly, that is not the matter most social media users were furious about.

Apparently, the “Poison” songstress captioned the images with “Date night” before tagging the MMA fighter’s official Twitter account. This caused a lot of commotion in the virtual community, with some noting how Rita’s post was “disrespectful” to his longtime girlfriend and mother of his child, Dee Devlin.

Based on the TMZ report, Conor McGregor and Rita Ora were seated at the same table along with models Irina Shayk and Jourdan Dunn as well as F1 star Lewis Hamilton. However, the two spent most of the night while enjoying each other’s company.

Because of this, people posted a slurry of mean comments for the singer on her Twitter account.

Some people came to her defense, launching a social media debate on whether or not a man can sit with women when he is already has a partner.

One even emphasized that anyone can have a “date” with their friends, noting that even McGregor’s partner liked the post which meant she wasn’t offended at all.

In response, a rep for the singer insisted to RTE that she meant no offense when she wrote the caption for the Twitter photos, explaining that Rita posted images of herself with other celebrities with the similar text.

“Date night is a figure of speech, Rita also posted selfies with Donatella Versace as her real date and one with Jourdan Dunn as her date.”

Unfortunately, the post rubbed people the wrong way especially since it emerged not long after Conor welcomed his son, Conor Jack McGregor (a.k.a. Conor Jr.) to longtime partner Dee Devlin in May.

“He came in at 8 pounds 14 ounces. The whole family are absolutely delighted,” McGregor’s father, Tony, told TMZ at the time.

Either way, it is clear that Conor McGregor and Rita Ora are not in a romantic relationship of any kind. At least, as far as the photos posted are concerned.