‘Game of Thrones’ Spoilers: On-Set Location May Have Hinted Who Claims The Iron Throne

There might be a lot of Game of Thrones theories and speculations that have been making rounds on the Internet as to who would claim the Iron Throne. Most fans though hope that it would be Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), or Jon Snow aka Aegon Targaryen (Kit Harington). Apparently, nobody wants Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) to continue her reign in King’s Landing. However, these latest spoilers might have teased that one of the strong characters in the series will claim the Iron Throne.

Game of Thrones fan site Watchers On The Wall recently unveiled some massive spoilers from the photos obtained by one of their sources that were taken in Belfast. According to the source, the new on-set location wouldn’t be a castle of some sort, but it is where the streets of King’s Landing are located. What’s more interesting is that the new set will be destroyed by fire in the eighth and final season, but the word “fire” alone would be too ambiguous to describe.

While some fans of Game of Thrones think that the fire might be the cause of the fancy folks’ battle for the Iron Throne (which is not impossible), it could be more than that. The source added that it’s going to be dragon fire. However, it is unclear if it would be Dany’s living dragons – Rhaegal and Drogon, or the Night King’s (Richard Brake) undead dragon Viserion.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

During the Season 7 finale, fans watched as the King of the Undead and the ice dragon Viserion successfully destroyed a massive barrier at The Wall. The army of the dead known as the White Walkers, including the giant Wildlings (who are already undead), were able to get into Westeros. It is still unclear as to where they are heading to, but fans are certain it’s going to be bloody in the entire continent.

Kit Harington previously told Deadline that the final season of Game of Thronesis going to be a bloodbath, and there will be more major characters that will be killed quickly. Apparently, Cersei is one of the candidates of these characters that will be killed off. However, International Business Times suggests that the on-set location in Belfast doesn’t seem to include the Red Keep.

Game of Thrones fans know that the Red Keep was the seat of the King of the Andals and the First Men, but reigning queen Cersei Lannister currently resides in the castle. According to the grapevine, it is still possible that she would still be safe whilst the dragons are burning the city. However, many fans are convinced that she will face her unfortunate fate in the final season.

“And the thing is, with so few characters left, they (the viewers) should get used to and get ready for next year is Thrones returning to form and killing its main characters quickly. They’re going to go, and they’re going to go fast, and I think that the payoff of our characters not being in great peril this year will be that, next year, it’s going to be a bloodbath.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

To conclude these massive spoilers, most fans believe that it’s going to be Daenerys Targaryen known as the Mother of Dragons who’s going to claim the Iron Throne. On the other hand, some fans fear that the Night King might triumph in the Game of Thrones.