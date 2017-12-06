A source close to Matt Lauer and his wife Annette Roque says that Roque is planning to divorce Lauer, but she intends to wait until the dust settles. Initially, Annette Roque was thought to have left the Lauer home and the United States for her native Holland with the two youngest Lauer children, Romy and Thijs, but Thijs was seen on Monday with Matt Lauer who drove him and friends to school in Sag Harbor. No matter where Annette Roque is right now, she has decided to avoid the media and not comment on Matt Lauer or his firing from Today and NBC.

But just because Annette Roque has not put a divorce lawyer on the payroll doesn’t mean she isn’t taking inventory of what she will require when she parts ways with Matt Lauer. One investment that Annette Roque must be concerned about is the couple’s $9 million sheep and cattle farm in New Zealand. Lisa Barrett, deputy chief executive of policy and overseas investment in New Zealand, says that the recent accusations against Matt Lauer could put Roque and Lauer’s investment at risk.

“The Overseas Investment Office is aware that allegations have been made in relation to Matt Lauer and that he is no longer working for NBC News in the USA. We are discussing this with his representative and are seeking further information.”

The contract that Lauer and Roque signed allows the government of New Zealand to compel them to sell their property if they don’t abide by a sort of ethics clause.

A source close to Matt Lauer and Annette Roque told Hollywood Life that Matt Lauer has said that the last week was the “worst week of his life” and that Annette Roque is ready to move on from the marriage.

“[Annette] feels that she may need to wait until the dust settles before filing for divorce.”

They say that Annette Roque is continuing to do what is best for the Lauer children and that there will be plenty of time for Roque to file for divorce.

“Annette feels it is important for her children that the family stays together during this crisis with all of the accusations swirling around their father. Since Matt was fired, their home has been a tense environment and Annette is going to wait out the storm before moving on.”

The source adds that Annette Roque is in the Netherlands with daughter Romy, but Matt Lauer can’t wait for them to come back. But if Lauer thinks that he can talk Roque out of a divorce like he did in 2006, he’s mistaken.

“Matt convinced her once already to drop the divorce, but it is not going to work this time. Annette is just going to wait for the right time and now is not it.”

Matt Lauer seems to remain hopeful and is still wearing his wedding ring as he is now in and around Sag Harbor driving carpool and being a full-time dad for the first time in years, says Celebrity Insider. Matt Lauer might also be upset that his career is likely over, though some sources say he was thinking of retiring soon anyway.