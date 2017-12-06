Trump To Formally Announce The Recognition Of Jerusalem As Israel’s Capital

The United States will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. President Donald Trump is going to announce the recognition in his formal speech at the White House on Wednesday.

The President will also move the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem that might take place in the coming years. This decision of the President has alarmed some of the Middle East’s leaders.

BBC reports that Israel considers Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel. Meanwhile, the Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. Jerusalem is depicted as a holy site for both Israelis and Palestinians and this has become controversial and debatable until this period of time. And the United States will become the first nation to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital since its foundation in 1948.

Meanwhile, the Arab leaders were disturbed on the moving of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud said that the relocation of the embassy or recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “would constitute a flagrant provocation of Muslims, all over the world.”

The Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas also warned of the dangerous consequences such a decision could disrupt the peace process, security, and stability of the region and of the world. Likewise, Jordan’s King Abdullah stated that it could undermine efforts to resume peace process and provoke the Muslims. Meanwhile, Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi is urging President Trump not to complicate the situation in the region.

New York Times reports that Palestinian national and Islamic groups released a statement urging for three days of “popular anger” to protest on Mr. Trump’s decision. This could begin on Wednesday and could occur in the Palestinian territories and probably will have demonstrations at the United State embassies and consulates all over the world.

The choice to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US embassy there has raised fears of Mideast unrest https://t.co/FhumECV7EK pic.twitter.com/O8Kjyd7syE — Target Up Insurance (@UpTarget) December 6, 2017

Currently, in preparation for this, the American consulate in Jerusalem warned the employees and family members from going to the Old City or the West Bank. Meanwhile, the state department warned the embassies all throughout the world to tighten their security.

President Trump’s decision is a significant and positive step for Israel and for some people all over the world. Some people described the decision as “recognition of current and historical reality.”

Morton Klein, the president of the Zionist Organization of America, said that it is high time to move the embassy to Jerusalem. He added that not moving it to Jerusalem for 22 years has not brought them closer to peace.