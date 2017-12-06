‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers: Vegeta’s Elimination Not Happening In Episode 119, According To ‘DBS’ Writer

The preview for Dragon Ball Super Episode 119 created debate among fans whether Vegeta will be eliminated in the Tournament of Power or not. The latest DBS spoilers confirmed that the Saiyan Prince will survive the attack of Universe 4 and expected to have a major comeback before the Universal Survival Saga ends.

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super featured the erasure of two universes, Universe 6 and Universe 2. The remaining fighters of both universes decided to go all out against Universe 7 but failed to eliminate a single warrior. In the upcoming episode, Universe 4 will be the next team to challenge Son Goku and his comrades.

With less than 15 minutes left in the tournament, Universe 4 felt it’s already time to use their trump card. Damon, Gamisaras, and Shantsa finally revealed their true power and targeted Universe 7. In Dragon Ball Super Episode 119 preview, Universe 4 started attacking all the warriors of Universe 7.

It’s very noticeable that Universe 7 is having a hard time dealing with enemies they can’t even sense or detect. The upcoming episode will reveal the fourth victim from Universe 7, and there are speculations that the next man to be eliminated is Vegeta. In the preview, the Saiyan Prince was caught off guard by the attack of the mystery enemy and on the verge of being knocked out of the arena.

This is how and when I will die https://t.co/KtVT9Fbhnm . pic.twitter.com/NulUxW84mK — Vegeta (@Pure_Vegeta) December 5, 2017

Vegeta’s elimination will surely disappoint most Dragon Ball Super fans, especially those who are waiting for him to achieve Ultra Instinct and fight Jiren The Grey of Universe 11. The Saiyan Prince was only given limited airtime since the Tournament of Power started and yet to have a new transformation.

Luckily, according to OtakuKart, Vegeta is unlikely to be eliminated in Dragon Ball Super Episode 119. DBS writer Toshio revealed that a certain episode, which will be released in December and January, will mainly focus on Vegeta. Toshio said that they will make the Saiyan Prince look cool, hinting the possibility of a new transformation and an epic battle. Vegeta will surely find a way to survive the attack of Universe 4 and be the one to uncover the identity of the mystery fighters.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.