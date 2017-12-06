Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s personal lives have remained a hot topic ever since the latter filed for divorce in September 2016. Ever since then, there have been multiple reports talking about Brad’s alleged closeness with his former wife Jennifer Aniston and his rumored girlfriend, Princess Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco.

It was recently reported that Friends TV star Jennifer, who is happily married to writer-director Justin Theroux, is trying her best to help Brad move on from Angelina Jolie. At the same time, there were multiple reports in the last month that suggested Brad’s sudden closeness with Jolie’s lookalike. However, these reports have not been confirmed by their respective representatives other than Charlotte’s. Sources close to Charlotte revealed that the news of Pitt and Casiraghi’s relationship is completely false.

As reports surfaced that Brad is now moving on and trying to focus on his personal as well as professional life, recent reports indicate that Angelina Jolie now has second thoughts for Brad Pitt.

According to Life & Style via Celebrity Insider, Angelina Jolie now has second thoughts when it comes to spending the rest of her life with or without Brad Pitt. The outlet allegedly stated that Angelina is all ready to beg for a second chance but Brad is not in the mood to give that to her.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

“Brad feels too much damage has been done and she’s tormented him for too long to consider taking her back. He doesn’t trust her anymore.”

Furthermore, the Tomb Raider movie actress allegedly revealed to her close friends that divorcing Brad Pitt has been the biggest mistake of her life.

“She’s been in tears over losing him. She’s told friends, ‘I made the mistake of a lifetime.'”

An insider revealed to the magazine that although Angelina wishes to reconcile their differences, it is Brad who thinks that too much damage to their image has been done. According to an alleged insider, Jolie reportedly tormented Pitt for a long time and this has made the star not to trust her anymore.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the claims and revealed that during Angelina Jolie’s recent podcast, she did not talk about reconciling with Brad Pitt. During her podcast, she revealed that the only reason she did By The Sea with her ex-husband was to see if they can personally do something about their marriage.

Angelina Jolie Pitt & Brad Pitt explore the tenacity of love in #ByTheSea. Now playing in select theaters. Get tickets – link in bio. A post shared by By The Sea (@bytheseamovie) on Nov 13, 2015 at 12:03pm PST

“I’m happy we did that film because we did explore something together. Whatever it was, maybe it didn’t solve certain things, but we did communicate something maybe that needed to be communicated to each other,” she revealed in her recent podcast.

As of this writing, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s representatives have not commented on the claims about Brad’s inclination towards his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and his alleged romantic spree with Princess Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco.