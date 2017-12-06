Kylie Jenner Announces Three Brand New Products To Cosmetics Line Starting With ‘Regular’ Lipsticks

Move over matte lip kits, there’s a new lipstick in town! In fact, Kylie Cosmetics is adding 20 new lipsticks to its line just in time for the holidays.

Kylie Jenner made the announcement on social media Tuesday after teasing fans of new products for weeks.

For some Kylie Cosmetics fans, it may be the moment they’ve been waiting for as Jenner expanded her line over the past year to include everything from eye liner to blush.

As she already offers matte and velvet lip kits, it was only a matter of time before Kylie added tube lipstick options to her site as well. And it seems she has perfect timing.

The 20-year-old recently launched her 2017 holiday collection— which mostly sold out on the first day— in November.

Now, Jenner is hosting three days of “Kylie Christmas” according to her Snapchat. Day 1 features the Silver Series, a collection of 20 new shades of tube lipsticks set to be on sale December 13.

Each shade is sold separately as reported by Kylie Cosmetics’ social media, and the hues range from nude to vibrant pinks and oranges. Kylie Cosmetics stated each lipstick will sell for $17.

The Silver Series… our lipsticks are 1 of 3 brand new products launching Dec 13, only on KylieCosmetics.com A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Dec 5, 2017 at 4:40pm PST

It seems fans are excited about the new additions as they ask if the lipsticks will be a permanent fixture on Kylie Cosmetics. While Jenner has yet to respond to the question, the lipsticks are not being marketed as limited-edition or as a holiday product.

Because of this, fans may safely assume the Silver Series will be a permanent addition to Kylie Cosmetics unless stated otherwise.

Fans will have to keep an eye on the Kylie Cosmetics social pages to learn more about the other new products and restocks, since Jenner’s makeup tends to sell out quickly.

We’re crushing on CRUSH! So many beautiful wearable shades, and this is one of our favorites! #December13 #SilverSeries A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Dec 5, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

Fashionista reported on Kylie’s newest products as the site refers to the lipsticks as “traditional bullet lipsticks.”

After two years of growing her business on non-traditional products, Fashionista states hopefully Jenner manages to perfect the traditional tube lipsticks.

“It’s now been about two years since she launched that first kit and her customers’ expectations for her next lip color foray will be high — she’d better get it right if she wants to keep up the massive growth she’s seen so far.”

The site goes more in-depth about the new shades as well as includes several photos of the creamy, satin finish offered by the Silver Series.