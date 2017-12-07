Scientology: Leah Remini Explains Why Rape Issues Are Not Important In Tom Cruise’s Religion

Leah Remini has been exposing the ugly side of Scientology in her Emmy-award-winning docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. With recent reports tagging Scientologist actor Danny Masterson in rape allegations, it reminded viewers of the actress’ earlier episode about sexual abuse inside the controversial church, and why it was never considered an important issue.

The 47-year-old actress; her partner, former senior executive of the Church of Scientology International (CSI) and the Sea Organization based in the United States Mike Rinder; and their guests have repeatedly noted on the critical docuseries that members are being abused inside the institution. Just like the first season, the new installment of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath shares the real-life experiences of ex-Scientologists.

Mirriam Francis of Melbourne, Australia, and Saina Kamula of California tearfully recalled their childhood trauma as members of Scientology. The two women gave their accounts of sexual abuse at the hands of members of the controversial church.

At the age of 8, Saina Kamula said she was relieved when a teacher took her under his wing, but unfortunately, his friendship came with a price tag and the teacher started to touch her inappropriately. She told her mother what happened but it was just swept under the rug.

Since her mother didn’t even try to help her, Saina Kamula shared that she reached out to another teacher and revealed what had happened to her. However, she was accused of “nattering” instead. “Nattering” is a Scientology term that means “negative chatter.”

Meanwhile, Mirriam Francis was sexually abused by someone close to her: her own father. The former member of Scientology revealed that her father started molesting her at the tender age of 5.

When Mirriam Francis revealed during an audit that her father was a “suppressive person,” the auditor found her revelation impossible since her dad was a Sea Organization member, which is part of the higher ranks of Scientology. This just goes to show that when someone is in the higher rank, like a celebrity, they are considered untouchable.

Leah Remini explained that being molested by a Scientology member basically means that it’s the victim’s fault. Scientologists believe that when someone reports abuse, the accuser is just being negative towards the accused, which is why rape issues inside the organization are not important matters.