LiAngelo Ball, LaVar Ball Explain Shoplifting Arrest In China, Why He Left UCLA

LaVar Ball is not one to shy away from getting himself some camera time, which is why he was on CNN this morning talking about why he removed his son, LiAngelo Ball, from the UCLA men’s basketball team. After that, LaVar and LiAngelo appeared on the Today Show and gave more details on that shoplifting arrest which led to his suspension from the UCLA team.

According to MSN, LaVar Ball made another appearance on CNN this morning. During his interview, Ball and host Chris Cuomo seemed to pick up where they left off before: discussing Donald Trump. Of course, Trump took credit for getting LiAngelo and his fellow UCLA players out of China after their shoplifting arrests.

At the time, LaVar went on CNN and said that Trump did nothing to get his son out of jail. Trump came back by saying that Ball was ungrateful and the war of words had begun. It continued this morning, as LaVar said he sent over some of Lonzo Ball’s signature shoes to the White House. The shoes were red, white, and blue in color and LaVar said that Trump should thank him for it, according to MSN. This was in reference to Trump wanting LaVar to thank him for getting his son out of jail.

LaVar Ball Pulls The Plug On UCLA

After that arrest in China, LiAngelo Ball and two other players were indefinitely suspended from UCLA. Since the incident, Ball has not played, which did not sit well with his father. LaVar decided to pull LiAngelo from the school.

"I sent him three pairs, red white and blue. Show him we're patriotic." LaVar Ball didn't get a thanks from Donald Trump for giving him Big Baller Brand shoes. pic.twitter.com/qcXJy7Q3VU — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 5, 2017

While LiAngelo may not be playing at UCLA anymore, it looks like LaVar still thinks his son can make it into the NBA. There are currently reports stating that LiAngelo will try to play professionally overseas. For now, the Balls’ affiliation with UCLA is over.

19???? A post shared by LiAngelo Ball (@gelo) on Nov 24, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

Today Show Appearance For LiAngelo Ball

After his appearance on CNN, LaVar and LiAngelo made their way to the Today Show to talk about what happened in China. Not many details have been released about that shoplifting incident, but LiAngelo gave details of what happened.

“We all went out one night, went to the malls, went to the Louis Vuitton store and, uh, people started taking stuff, and then, you know, me just not thinking and being with them, I took something too. “And we left thinking we’ll just get away — you know how kids think. I didn’t realize ’til I got back to my hotel, I’m like, ‘That was stupid.’ But by then it was too late. And then sure enough, the next morning, the police came and got us.”

WATCH: “It was horrible.” LiAngelo Ball talks to @nmoralesnbc about why he shoplifted in China and spending the night in jail pic.twitter.com/O9FABAHmDU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 5, 2017

As far as the decision to leave UCLA, it looks like LiAngelo was running out of patience. He said, “That’s just a long time of doing nothing. I’d rather be playing.” For now, LiAngelo won’t be playing anywhere, but time will tell where he ends up.