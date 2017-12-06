WWE ‘Clash Of Champions 2017’ PPV: Rusev & Aiden English, Riott Squad Added To Championship Matches

As of Tuesday’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live, there were big changes made to several matches at the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions 2017 pay-per-view. Both the SmackDown tag team title match and the SmackDown Women’s Championship match will have more superstars participating in the bouts, in one way or another. The latest updates make one of the matches into a Fatal 4-Way situation for the title while the other will feature Lumberjacks around the ringside area.

Per the ProWrestling website’s Smackdown Live results report on Tuesday night, the team of Rusev and Aiden English was in action against former tag team champions The New Day. During the matchup, Kofi Kingston was able to gain momentum late with some high-flying moves inside and outside of the ring. However, he got tripped up when trying for a springboard move from the ropes and Rusev capitalized to score a pinfall win. Later on, it was announced that coming off their big win, Rusev and English were added to the big SmackDown tag team title match at Clash of Champions 2017 pay-per-view. That converts it from a Triple Threat into a Fatal Fourway as The Usos were already set to defend the titles against New Day and the team of Shelton Benjamin with Chad Gable.

Another change came about for the WWE Clash of the Champions pay-per-view during a backstage segment. As “Ms. Money in the Bank” Carmella was complaining to Daniel Bryan about not getting a title shot against Charlotte Flair after ridding the WWE of James Ellsworth, Lana and Tamina interrupted the discussion. Lana suggested that Natalya doesn’t deserve a rematch after walking out on her teammates during last week’s tag match. From there, Ruby Riott and her “Riott Squad” showed up as well. Riott contended that she deserves a title shot after pinning Charlotte in that tag match just last week.

A loud bit of bickering ensued between the various women’s superstars, prompting the SmackDown general manager to call for silence. Bryan then announced that all of them would be a part of the women’s title match because he was turning it into a Lumberjack match. That seemed to calm down the women, although it’s not exactly a championship opportunity for any of them. Instead, it almost looks like another way for the Riott Squad to assert themselves as the new dominant force on the SmackDown women’s roster.

The WWE Clash of the Champions 2017 pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, December 17, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time from Boston, Massachusetts. Coverage will be available on the WWE Network and from participating cable television providers around the United States.